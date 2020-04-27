One of the heaviest indie companies in the video game world is WayForward, and it is logical that they have this weight, since it is one of the independent companies with the longest track record. In fact, this year is a celebration, celebrating nothing more and nothing less than 20 years, so from NextN we wish you a happy anniversary! Without a doubt, the best known saga of WayForward is Shantae, although you can also know them by titles such as River City Girls, Mighty Switch Force or the exclusive title for Nintendo Switch, Vitamin Connection.

Something that characterizes the Valencia company (not the Spanish, but the Californian), is because of the constant humor in its video games, and from what we see, in real life it must also be like this. Recently it was April Fools´ Day in many countries, or what is the same, the day of jokes or as we call in Spain, but on another date, the day of the Holy Innocents. In the world of video games, it is always remarkable that companies make jokes about their games or make announcements that are obviously not true. However, there was WayForward, listing a game for the Nintendo Switch, which initially looked like a joke, until the joke became real. We talk about Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche, unbridled title that we analyze below.

A crazy galaxy

Cat Without Salad: Amuse Bouche is crazy shoot-‘em-up of lateral scroll like those that were once, in the arcade machines of the arcade games. What memories, right? In this game, we put ourselves in the shoes of Kebako, an intergalactic bounty hunter, who accompanied by his faithful Squiddie, a kind of robotic squid, has to face the different space criminals. Like any good shoot-em-up worth its salt, screens are littered with enemies that move non-stop, as well as gunshots. For this we have to be very attentive and activate all our reflexes in order to avoid all the artillery that hangs over us.

Obviously, our kawaii cat ears bounty hunter will be armed to defend against enemies. And here in the weapons, is where Cat Without Salad’s strong point comes in: Amuse Bouche, since these weapons are inspired by different genres of video games such as platforms, RPGs, sports, music, etc. As we advance on the screen, cartridges come out (winking at video games) being the special weapon. For example, if you touch the platform weapon, a doll appears that reminds us of the famous Nintendo icon, which can jump from one enemy to another to defeat them. If on the other hand you have the RPG weapon, you have a sword with which you can make various movements (attack, heal, dodge or go faster, depending on the option you choose). The truth is that it is a very curious way of mixing various genres of video games, and that wink has enchanted us. These weapons are obviously going to do a lot more damage to enemies than the base weapon (balls that are thrown horizontally, which do little damage). Of course, you have to be the sea of ​​skill, because with just one touch we receive, our special weapon disappears.

Kebako could have given much more

This title is a nostalgia pill for those of us who played this video game genre years ago in its golden age, but it also serves as an initiation for those players who have never faced a shoot-‘em-up. However, the game seems too short, looking more like a demo or a snack than a full game, and that is that Cat Without Salad: Amuse Bouche hard about 1 hour … Yes, you are reading well. The game counts only with 3 phases, which gradually increase their difficulty curve as we complete phases, like their enemies. If we are in the first phase, the enemies strike them in nothing, but if for example we are in the third and last phase, the enemies have more life, being more difficult to defeat. We really loved this aspect, because it is a challenge.

There is something by which WayForward is characterized in all its games: its graphics and its soundtrack, being indisputable seal of the house. GraphicallyCat Without Salad: Amuse Bouche looks like any WayForward game: spectacular. It has a very nice cartoon style and very striking colors that invite you to play. The soundtrack accompanies the game very well, with fast and electronic rhythms. However, at the sound level, it has another characteristic of the Californian company’s titles, the dialogues between characters. Kebako will not stop talking throughout the adventure with his partner Squiddie or with the villain of that phase. It has a very good dubbing, but it is in English. Aside from being dubbed, it’s also subtitled, but again, in English. If you don’t master the language of Shakespeare, you don’t enjoy the story the same, because the dialogues are hilarious. In my case, I am not quite a lord speaking English, so I tried to read the subtitles but it was impossible for me, or I read to find out the plot or I played and tried to survive dodging bullets and enemies. Doing both is almost impossible. The title performs well in both TV and laptop mode, although there are times when there are many enemies on the screen, you notice a drop in frames. This has happened to us on occasion, but it is not normal, so it does not tarnish its gameplay.

See also

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse Bouche – We’ve been wanting more

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse Bouche brings us back the classic shoot-‘em-up games that we spend hours and hours on the arcade machines. However, it is not a shoot-‘em-up to use, since it introduces weapons inspired by other genres of video games. It is a great proposal by WayForward, which, however, falls very short, leaving us wanting more, and even its price, seems somewhat excessive to us (€ 7.10) for the content it brings.

We have analyzed Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse Bouche thanks to a digital code provided by WayForward. Version analyzed 1.0.0

We’ve been wanting more galactic adventures

The proposal for Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse Bouche is very good, as it is a shoot-’em-up mixed with various genres of video games, making this galactic adventure very attractive. However, its short duration makes it tarnish that great proposal.

PROS

Return to the classic shoot-’em-up masterfully

That “crossover” that he does with other video game genres suits him very well

The soundtrack and graphic style carry the unmistakable stamp of WayForward, and that’s a big plus.

CONS

Excessively short title, leaving us wanting more

Both the dubbing and the subtitles are in English, so if you don’t master the language, you won’t get too much conversations

