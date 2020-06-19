Today we have to talk about Book of Demons, a curious hack & slash title that mixes the construction of a deck full of skills with exploration through dungeons. Developed by Thing Trunk and distributed by 505 Games, this title presents us with a dark world in which hope has been lost, and in which it will be necessary to trust in our abilities as warriors to descend to hell itself and try to make everything return to the way it was before.

So with the presentation rigorously, we are going to discover if it really is worth it or if it only remains in a game that looks good but does not measure up. Grab your best weapon, a potions pack and don’t forget to say goodbye to your beloved or your beloved, that this analysis is about to start.

Don Diablo has bundled it

Previously there was a small town where everything was quiet and people were happy with their simple but honest and dignified lives. In this town, two friends lived and shared moments of happiness together. Unfortunately and due to fate, they were forced to separate and remain completely incommunicado. Years passed and this pair was reunited, but unfortunately things had changed and the once quiet people have been disturbed by a demonic presence that is spreading its influence around the entire Earth.

Some people try to flee thinking that they can still do it, others look desperate and resort to killing themselves, others simply disappear. They all share something in common: they have lost hope. The situation is desperate and everything indicates that the end is near, but … there is still a little hope, you. You who have returned at the right time and seem not to fear anything can do something. The question is, will you dare to start a slow descent that will take you to hell itself?

The few remaining villagers help us on our journey

Your tailor-made adventure

Although at first Book of Demons It can seem complex and intimidating because it has a card skills system, the truth is that it is all very simple and easily adaptable to any kind of player. And is that, by choosing an initial difficulty we can add three different classes, all of them very different from each other and designed to adapt to different playing styles. Knight, Archer and Magician, these are our three pillars and yes, if you have any doubt, each of these classes has its own save slot, so it is possible to enjoy three different games without completing the game or overwriting data.

Yes, choosing class and difficulty are basic elements in any game of this style, but there is a small detail. After a few first dungeons that serve as a tutorial, the game unlocks a system of climbing difficulty. Little by little and as you go, Book of Demons It takes into account the time you have invested in each dungeon and offers you game sessions according to them. This does not change the difficulty or the game experience, but it does improve the rewards and influence the duration of each zone. The best of all? It is not permanent, and after finishing each block of dungeons we can change our choice. Finally, and as a way to encourage you to continue, we found a system of internal achievements, one that while not influencing the game is quite comforting.

Going into what is the playable core, we find the typical structure of a game of this class (I hate to compare, but if you have played Diablo, you will get an idea) in which hordes and hordes of enemies harass us and try to eliminate them at the slightest oversight. The variety of enemies is quite good, finding us with details such that the same species of enemy can have different variants and, therefore, different attacks or powers. This is where the class to choose takes on great importance, because according to our choice the trip is a little easier or a little more complicated.

The gentleman It has fast basic attacks, but it must be played at close range, the goalkeeper is capable of attacking from a distance but lacks damage, and ultimately the Wizard It is a balanced class, but a bit weaker overall. Although of course, the damage and the style of play are also affected by a RNG card system for skills. These cards fall randomly and can be improved by obtaining others and completing dungeons. The truth is that the system is very simple and basic, but the first impression we get is that it commands a lot of respect. That feature is a blessing and a curse to the game.

On the one hand, it is simple enough for any novice or novice in this class of titles to venture out and enjoy a level experience, but on the other hand, we found that the most veteran could call it too « basic » after a few hours. of game. Finally, I would like to emphasize that all the zone chiefs have a « breaking bar », which gives them various « lives » and abilities that make combat a little more enjoyable and dynamic. Personally, and considering that I am not fond of this kind of titles, I found the experience to be very balanced in terms of difficulty (normal) and duration of (long) dungeons.

It’s a book for a reason

Book of Demons It is presented as a title with a rather peculiar visual section as it has a world made of paper. One in which a dark and somber aura is maintained without giving up aesthetic beauty or falling into too many topics. Although yes, the main problem I find here is the text sizeBecause there is a lot of information to process (a compilation of enemies included) and on more than one occasion the texts feel tiny and difficult to read, especially if you have a visual problem. Connected to a television, the game maintains a fairly decent resolution and a stable frame rate.

It is a game that I recommend especially in the portable mode of the console, but it is a relief to know that it can be enjoyed without problems on the television of any home. Regarding performance there is not much to say, I have only found a glitch during all my tours with the three characters. And yes, it should be noted that the game is fully translated into Spanish in its interface and content. The voices are another story and we have to enjoy them in English, although it is not too big a problem, because except for a gag or two, there are not too many voice lines. As far as music is concerned … well, the truth is that this section is a little disappointing. There is music, yes, but in general they are themes to create an atmosphere in the game and they do not stand out too much.

Book of Demons – A good book

Book of Demons It is one of those games that at first may not attract attention, but it turns out to be a little gem for anyone who decides to give it a try. Is an experience that can be enjoyed from many fronts and it can easily be included as one of the most accessible of this genre. Your chart system is RNG yes, but I have not found this to be a major balance issue. Yes, I know that those of you who are used to complex mechanics are not going to be able to avoid falling into comparisons, but it deserves at least one chance.

To finish, we must highlight its visual style, one that is striking and gives this title a lot of personality. Do you have minors and want them to start in this genre without the need for explicit violence? This is a good option. Of course, you must be vigilant, because despite being completely in Spanish, the size of the text is not your ally.

We have analyzed Book of Demons thanks to a digital code provided by 505 Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.2

A good book

Book of Demons is a little gem that will hook you from the first moment. If you are a veteran or veteran of the genre, comparisons are inevitable, but do not get carried away by it and give it a try. Its mechanics are solid, its difficulty is challenging but balanced, and its visual style is unique.

PROS

Good balance between difficulty and accessibility for those new to the genre

A solid card system that is easy to understand and master

CONS

The size of the text does not play in our favor

The soundtrack doesn’t stand out too much

