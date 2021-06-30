Review, ‘Black Widow’ is injury time, but it’s injury time Natasha deserved

Natasha Romanoff has been waiting a long time to shine alone. The only woman on the original Avengers roster first appeared as a supporting character in ‘Iron Man 2’, and she was pretty much a different character. Many things have changed in all these years. Including Natasha herself. Hollywood went from being afraid of action stories starring women (who did little for them, let it be said) to embracing them with ‘Wonder Woman’ or ‘Captain Marvel’. But she kept waiting. Unfortunately, his opportunity comes after knowing his fate in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But as they say, it’s never too late if bliss is good.

‘Black Widow’ really does justice to the character of Black Widow, lets him shine, makes him grow and, above all, explains why she was really the heart, the glue that held the Avengers together and why she did not hesitate when it came to sacrificing herself for her partner in Vormir. He does so by first taking us to his earliest childhood and then filling in the gap left between ‘Civil War’ and ‘Infinity War’. In ‘Avengers: The Age of Ultron’ we were already given some touches of the Black Widow project and the Red Room. The Cate Shortland movie gets into it to confront Natasha with her biggest ghosts and pay off certain debts.

The film begins with a prologue in which Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, shows us Natasha’s childhood and introduces one of the biggest themes in which they intend to deepen: the idea of ​​family. In a kind of ‘The Americans’ seen from a perspective closer to Chloé Zhao, we meet Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and a tiny Yelena Belova. This is a pretty surprising start for being Marvel, especially for the tone and delicacy of the images, but it serves perfectly as a justification for the choice of someone as unexpected as Cate Shortland in the direction, while teaching us some of the demons that Natasha will be dragging all her life. ‘Black Widow’ does not flee from the dark not even in a disturbing opening credits that will not take away the bad body in a while.

The classic Marvel does not take long to appear when we meet again with Johansson. Despite the fact that ‘Black Widow’ deals with complex issues, from the very idea of ​​family to issues such as free will and control, resentment or remorse, the bulk of the film is the mix of action and humor to which we are accustomed. And it may be because of the amount of time we’ve been without a MCU movie, but what a joy it is to see action scenes so large that it is as if they are spitting the 200 million budget in your face. And although Phase 4 has so far started quite marked by magic through ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Loki’, the fights of ‘Black Widow’ are so well choreographed that they are a pure show in which every hit is felt. Some of those fights are reminiscent of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, and in the MCU there is no greater compliment than that.

‘Black Widow’ has that cinematic scale that the Marvel Studios series, no matter how good they are, cannot reach. There are huge set pieces throughout the film, in fact the third act perhaps gets a little out of hand precisely because he wants to do something very big. The film looks at ‘Mission Impossible’ or ‘James Bond’ (to which it gets to wink) in tone, scale and in spectacularity in some of its moments, and to be the return of Marvel to a big screen is all we could ask for. Likewise, being starring Natasha is all very crude and direct, and it helps to adjust expectations after ‘Endgame’.

But if ‘Black Widow’ gets to work as well as it does, it is thanks to its starring cast. The four members of Natasha’s family exude fantastic chemistry with each other, and every scene where they come together is gold. David Harbor, although his character is sometimes somewhat burdensome (due to the demands of the script), he is really funny. Melina, Rachel Weisz’s character, is very interesting and I wish she would show up a little more. And the Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh thing … possibly the best pairing in the entire MCU. Together they are dynamite, and separately they build two complex characters, strong but with cracks. None stays at half throttle no matter how much overproduction it may be. Florence Pugh brings us a very different Widow from Natasha, more direct and brute, full of witty comments. The humor, by the way, works the whole movie, and does not clash with the story it intends to tell, although if you are one of those who screech jokes in Marvel movies, it is bad news for you. I wish Pugh was here to stay because I would love to see her a lot at MCU. And Johansson takes advantage of this time off with his character and shows her willing to take control and face her past to the face.

Task … meh

That past takes the form of Dreykov, the character of Ray Winstone, director of the Red Room. I have to say that this tribute to the typical villain Bond has convinced me and although it does not have excessive motivations and is not as interesting as a Killmonger or a Thanos, it does not out of tune a “bad bad” as an enemy in this story. I do think his personal motivations could have been delved deeper with the whole project and I wish we had delved deeper into the ins and outs of the Red Room. In the end, everything that was advanced at the beginning is deafened by explosions and fights. The biggest disappointment of ‘Black Widow’ comes with Taskmaster, an absolutely wasted opponent who does not gain interest even for his hidden identity. That his power is to mimic the movements of his opponent and his fights are the least striking in the film serves as an example of how poorly constructed the character is.

Beyond that, and that third act quite chaotic, although immense in size, ‘Black Widow’ fulfills its function as a second post-credits scene to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ along with ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’. It has many references to Marvel characters (perhaps too many) and offers new details about the franchise’s Easter Eggs such as “the thing in Budapest.” Of course the MCU could have continued without her, It is more of a true closure of Phase 3 than the beginning of Phase 4 (although the post-credits scene throws a thread that I’m looking forward to them following), but Natasha Romanoff deserved to have this movie. She deserved to be able to say goodbye by exorcising her ghosts and taking the definitive step towards the leading role, completely abandoning the sexy spy sanctuary with which she was presented and showing us a decisive but flawed woman, see what she was capable of and what she is willing to travel to find peace. It manages to give him a reason for being, for living, and also a reason for his sacrifice. Marvel owed him it, and he has not missed the opportunity.

‘Black Widow’ opens on Friday, July 9 in theaters and on Disney + (with Premium Access).

Note: 7

Best: The chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. Yelena, often a signing for the UCM. Balance an intense, dark movie with typical Marvel action and humor. The cinematic scale, finally.

Worst: Taskmaster, what a waste. It still feels like injury time.