Review, ‘Belladonna of Sadness’: A promising young woman

Animation for adults has never been easy to distribute beyond the arthouse circuits. Essential feature films in the history of animated cinema such as ‘The wild planet’ and ‘The masters of time’ by René Laloux or ‘The wizards of war’ and ‘The hot cat’ by Ralph Bakshi were released in Spain but their diffusion was limited; this without counting on filmmakers like Bill Plympton or Jean-François Laguionie, who they have not had distribution only in Spain.

Therefore, the premiere of ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ is cause for celebration. Recognized as one of the most important animated films and a benchmark of surrealism and the avant-garde in Japanese cinematography, the third film in the Animerama themed trilogy, conceived by Osamu Tekuza -considered one of the fathers of manga in the land of the Rising Sun-, It is considered a cult title since its screening at the 23rd Berlin Film Festival in 1973., thanks to a unique animation style, far from any pattern seen in anime, as well as its controversial story.

Loosely based on ‘The Witch’, by Jules Michelet. ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ is also a reinterpretation of the deed of the Maid of Orleans, the heroine of France, Joan of Arc. Unlike ‘Arabian Nights’ and ‘Cleopatra’, the two previous Animerama feature films, Tezuka was not involved in the production of ‘Belladonna of Sadness’. What’s more, its animation is also completely different from its predecessors, Yamamoto opted for an experimental and avant-garde design, combining planes of static illustrations with others in motion, creating a surreal kaleidoscope.

When Japanese animation met Art Nouveau

In that triangular prism, different styles of animation converge, some draw directly from the influence of Tezuka; while others are Animated panoramas that tell the story as it was done in the Kamishibai Paper Theater, which was used in medieval Japan to educate the illiterate population; in addition to having endless psychedelic sequences that emulate the phenomenon of the ‘trip’ when consuming LSD – evoking a previous title, ‘Yellow Submarine’, released in 1968-; as well as for having influences of Art Nouveau, tarot cards and from renowned artists such as Gustave Klimt, Odilon Redon, Alphonse Mucha, Egon Schiele and Felicien Rops.

With which, at the animation level, This is an extraordinary and unique feature film, rarely emulated, being contemporary of similar artists such as the aforementioned Laloux or the renowned Jean Giraud, also called Moebius. The deconstruction of genres makes it also evoke the style of the old UPA shorts. However, the way Yamamoto executes the film makes ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ one of the essentials of experimental cinema, completely removed from the original concept of its two predecessors in Animerama.

However, Although aesthetically it is an exceptional film, what makes it a masterpiece is its controversial history. As mentioned before, the film is inspired by Michelet’s essay -which, at the time, was a historical approach to the myth of witches in the West, although now it is not recognized as such given the new discoveries discovered in history. of the Middle and Modern Ages-, as well as Joan of Arc as female symbol of strength and power.

The two previous Animerama tapes followed the spirit of the time, being highly erotic in content. Moreover, it could be said that it goes hand in hand with Pasolini’s Trilogy of Life, with ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ being a worthy distant cousin. Set in medieval France, it tells how Jeanne, a maid who just married Jean, a young farmer, is raped by the feudal nobleman due to the so-called right of pernada (which allowed a nobleman to deflower a vassal’s newlywed wife on their wedding night). Outraged and vexed, Jeanne ends up making a pact with the Devil, with which she will finish executing her revenge.

The strength of women as a revolutionary symbol

Far from the concept ‘rape and revenge’ that could be intuited, given that in the 70s it was when the concept was popularized in exploitation cinema; ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ is the portrait of a woman who manages to appropriate and be the owner of her own body and sexuality, showing the demon as an allegory of his own wishes. The physical exposure you receive the protagonist begins with a male look, to end with a female one.

Yamamoto’s film also reinvents the concept of the ‘femme fatale’, its own title indicates it: Belladonna of sadness. Belladonna is a highly toxic plant. In small doses it is hallucinogenic, but in large doses it causes death. Under this symbolism, the protagonist configures her strength, being the germ of a rebellion and linking her effigy with that of La Marianne, a symbol that represents what France means: freedom, equality and fraternity. In other words, the Revolution will be feminine or it will not be.

Very daring and pioneering concepts for the time, especially since it was a time when eroticism, with titles like ‘Emmanuelle’ or ‘Historia de O’, portrayed liberated women, true, but under a too masculinizing prism. With splendid animation, a murky hypnotic story and a heroine whose uprising did not fall on deaf ears, ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ is a visceral daydream, a dazzling experience in which you only have to abandon yourself, like the noble’s vassals before a heroine who exudes vigor and power. A masterpiece that, fortunately, has finally arrived in Spain to captivate the public.

Note: 10

The best: The moment when Jeanne definitely embraces her nature.

Worst: To think that the film had not been available before in Spain. It just lacks a theatrical rerun and a home edition worthy of its legacy.