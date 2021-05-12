Review, ‘Army of the Dead’: Zack Snyder’s return to the zombies is not a winning bet

Zack Snyder is having an exciting year after a pretty tough time. After managing to present to the world his montage of ‘Justice League’, and win with it applause from the public and critics, he is now preparing to launch his return to zombie cinema, a genre with which he debuted on the big screen back in 2004 with ‘Dawn of the Dead’. But this time it is a complete behemoth: it is a film of a very large scale, with a view to starting a franchise, backed by Netflix and that will also hit theaters. The ‘Army of the Dead’ is a great bet. And on the stage where this apocalypse takes place they know a lot about betting.

‘Army of the Dead’ is a very Hollywood project, but also very personal. Snyder directs, writes the script, produces, and is even a cinematographer. He came up with the story shortly after making ‘Dawn of the Dead’, thinking of casinos as another one of those places where you can do well the simile of humans who look like zombies. After a promising starting point and some credits that summarize how Las Vegas became the epicenter of this crisis, and that they are the best of the film, the true center of the story begins: The owner of one of the casinos hires a team of experts in different kinds to enter the quarantine zone and remove 200 million dollars from the casino safe before the government drops a nuclear bomb on the city to cut to the chase with the undead. Leading the group is Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former military man who ended up as a cook in a restaurant after Las Vegas fell.

Snyder mixes up a ton of ingredients in this movie for what would make the perfect popcorn recipe. ‘Army of the Dead’ does not seek to scare, although it has its scenes of tension, but rather to be an action film in which spectacularity, blood and guts are the protagonists rather than not knowing what we have behind us. It has a very diverse cast of characters, with strong personalities, the kind that would form an “atypical family by force.” Las Vegas is a city flashy and decadent enough to be a character unto itself. And then there are the zombies. The undead in the film are very varied, there are slower ones and there are some who are absolute predators, and they even have a hierarchy: in front of all are the king and queen of the undead, played by Richard Cetrone and Athena Perample . They organize the hordes, they are able to ride a horse (zombie) and “tame” the tiger (zombie) that was talked about so much when the trailer came out, they can even communicate in some way with each other. The undead have a very varied mythology, created based on various topics of the genre and taking some of them a step further. Although they are not tremendously original, they have a kitsch touch that makes them very interesting and that leaves you wanting to know more about their rotten brains. They are of the little that ends up being interesting, I’m afraid.

I said before that ‘Army of the Dead’ has everything to be that blockbuster capable of solving any boredom afternoon. But even a good raw material can be disappointing if it is not cooked well. Snyder is not in his best form in this film, despite the fact that it shows that he had a great time making it and that he has cool stylistic decisions, but they do not cover that in the narrative he has little to contribute. And that two and a half hours with nothing to tell other than humans versus zombies end up getting tremendously long. The good idea of ​​mixing an undead movie and a heist movie soon dies down, making it clear that we only have before us clichés fighting against more clichés.

Bet on them

Although the cast seems very promising at first, in the end we are facing very formulaic characters, starting with Scott Ward himself, a mass with feelings that only wants to regain his relationship with his daughter (Ella Purnell), and what better way than to do so by infiltrating a undead infested area. Although Snyder may be grappling with the Ward’s relationship with his own demons, Bautista doesn’t get to convey anything at any point, and the display of action ends up silencing any attempt at depth until practically the end of the film. The female characters are much more charismatic, highlighting Ana de la Reguera, Samantha Win and Nora Arnezeder and exalting that bomb that is Tig Notaro, which is a shame that he has so few scenes. The male characters are much more of your typical action movie character, and unfortunately Matthias Schweighofer’s character Ludwig Dieter, who is going to have his own spin-off, is created as comic relief and only manages to be quite burdensome.

The script is another weak point. Luckily ‘Army of the Dead’ is fully aware of what it is and does not seek verisimilitude at any time. But the development of the plot is so typical, so unsurprising, that it ends up weighing down more and more its excessive duration.. Really funny scenes or well-executed action moments end up marred by jokes that don’t work or sequences that try to breathe drama into a movie that we can’t take seriously. Nor do the relationships between the characters reach the point that we end up worrying about the fate of most of them, something quite important in a film like this. In that ‘Dawn of the Dead’ beats ‘Army of the Dead’ by a lot.

All is not lost in ‘Army of the Dead’, of course. There are some interesting twists, although Snyder falls into familiar terrain even to him. Las Vegas is very well used, as is the musical selection. The action, although it ends up being repetitive, leaves some visually very cool scenes, full of blood and parts of the body that fly by themselves, and the special effects in general are not bad. But with the ambition that the film distilled, and especially with how entertaining it seemed, its biggest sin is that it ends up being so boring. After seeing the trailer, I really wanted it to be the popcorn festival that it seemed to promise, and which I probably would have achieved with a little scissors. It does leave you wanting to investigate a little more in the first moments of the crisis, which will supposedly be treated in an animated prequel, but the film in general does not end up arousing enough interest to build a whole franchise on it. Snyder may have fallen short on his bet. Maybe if I had taken everything to a much crazier extreme I would have given a movie with a real personality. Because in the end we have seen many zombie movies, there are action movies much more beastly or inspired than this one and if at least the group was a little more charismatic or really managed to make us care about their personal stories … This mix of genres than in It’s actually a zombie action movie it was an all or nothing. And unfortunately it throws more to the second

‘Army of the dead’ premieres In select theaters May 14 and on Netflix May 21.

Note: 5

The best: I wish they had more prominence. Las Vegas and the zombie mythology work.

Worst: The excessive duration and not really having anything new to tell. Humor doesn’t work.