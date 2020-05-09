We present you the best video game recommendations for you to stay home to play

Do not be bored having to be at home due to the restrictions that exist for the coronavirusWe have the best titles for you no matter which console video game you have or what genre you prefer, we review titles for all tastes and with which you can spend hours of fun in your home, this time we present the review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the returns games most beloved and considered by many one of the rarest but funny and addictive. This time the simulator with colorful characters takes place on an island where as always we have to develop our lives, pay the mortgage, fish, hunt insects and collect fossils.

The options are endless and although it is not the first time that we can do it wherever we are (if we have the version for 3DS and cell phones) it is the opportunity that we have the most possibilities of doing things, because now we can manufacture our furniture ourselves to the power gather also the elements to do it, so that in this way the design is not exclusive to clothing as on other occasions. Despite this, those who already have experience in the franchise, we must admit that it is best to get the complete collections clip art, something that sometimes becomes quite a challenge and a reason to invest hours in the game.

If you are a first-timer in this game that its colorful and childish design does not let you fool, because that is not a pretext for you to become a fan, also thanks to the learning curve, it will not be difficult for you to adapt to the hundreds of things that have to be done . Definitely one of the best options to spend these days at home and when we can go out, you can take it wherever you go thanks to Nintendo Switch.

Also Read: Review: Nioh 2, MLB: The Show 20, My Hero One's Justice 2 and Dreams

DOOM Eternal

It is a kind of sequel of what happened in the remake Released in 2016, be one of the most acclaimed first-person shooters of all time, and this title is worthy, we return to the history of the Doom slayer, shortly after the events of the previous one, just in the middle of a hellish invasion of planet Earth.

It offers a lot of action in battles as well as riddles and scenarios where we can move freely, with an infinity of weapons and enemies that we have to “crush”, in addition to which a touch of tactics is put because each one has a different weak point and therefore a different way of defeating it.

The graphics are amazing, the music surrounds you with the effects of sound that give you goosebumps, and of course, there is never a scare as it is one of the first of the horror genre survival although they are the least because the game is focused on action.

Without a doubt one of the best titles to enjoy this season available in Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

This time the fans of the anime May allows fans to relive the adventures of celebrities pirates as your favorite characters and experience for themselves the stories of the saga of One Piece to Whole Cake Island and play an original story that takes place in Land of Wano.

The best thing is that there will be no one left with a feeling of emptiness since there are more than 40 playable characters and more than 100 side missions, in the scenarios with elements that will make you feel like you are in a chapter of the manga.

But in addition to the story mode that offers hours of fun, it also features Aerial Action and Titan Mode, giving fans new ways to play.

The difference between consoles is minimal, being that of Ps4 the one that offers better visual quality, although if you want to play it wherever you go with a little sacrifice in terms of graphics, your option is the Switch, so it does not matter what console you have because it is available in Xbox One, PS4, PC and Switch.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

One of the funniest games of this generation is now available for the Nintendo Switch, plus it includes 25 pieces of the DLC with what it is about the final version of the game at a fair price.

If you have never played this saga, it is important that you know that the story is completely out of reality and unfolds after the head of the gang of the Saints was elected as President of the state United aiming to save everyone from an alien invasion.

Among the downloadable content offered by this version is Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two story expansion episodes: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.

You can enjoy it now wherever you are in Nintendo Switch.

