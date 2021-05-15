Review, ‘All Moons’: The Horror of Immortality

From the Basque Country comes’ Ilargi Guztiak. All the moons’, forming part of that recent wave of genre cinema that is covering different points of fantasy with its own language and personality, doing it as if it were the adaptation of a fable extracted from a compilation of stories.

After ‘When you stop loving me’, the thriller written by Asier Guerricaechevarría, Igor Legarreta also became a scriptwriter to build a story with Jon Sagalá, which they endowed with enough strength to consolidate as a curious reformulation about the nature of the vampire, a widely exploited myth in the history of cinema.

With a starting point established in 1876 and the outcome of the third Carlist war, Itziar Ituño (‘The paper house’), who was also present in ‘Errementari (The blacksmith and the devil)’, not only makes an appearance to verify that she is an infallible candidate for the new Basque cinema, but also does so by embodying that halo of legend that a character like hers needs, and who drinks from the mythical witches and vampires of the stories that yearn to be able to be mothers.

And as if it were a fairy tale, Haizea Carneros excellently personifies the girl protagonist, who must deal with her undead condition once she has been rescued from the ruins of an orphanage demolished by combatants in the war. It will be soon when the magical realism in which ‘All moons’ could be framed, derived from a pure fantastic proposal.

If in ‘Akelarre’ we ventured into the darkness of the witch hunt, shedding any fantastic element to bet on the realistic period drama, here we return to place ourselves in Past times in which rural areas once again serve as the ideal location for this legend to develop.

Vampirism is once again used as a metaphor about the punishment of eternal life, which pauses what could be understood as a coming of age in which the true existence of an innocent young woman is subjected to the horrors of immortality, posing through a conjunction of planes that embellish the story and in which the good work of its production design is clearly stated.

Accompanying Carneros and Ituño, Josean Bengoetxea (‘Loreak (Flores)’, ‘El Inocente’) and Zorion Eguileor (‘El Hoyo’) are some of the faces that parade through this proposal, which drinks more than tradition of fantastic cinema of the European period, that of the recent national genre, rising as a small window of Basque terror open to the rest of the world.

Note: 6

The best: It is visually captivating.

Worst: The story is too hackneyed.