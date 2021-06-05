Review, ‘A Quiet Place 2’: If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it

The various generations that we have grown up watching Steven Spielberg movies know that “King Midas” has a little obsession with the father figure. It was his parents’ divorce that inspired “ET the Extra-Terrestrial,” and films like “Encounters in the Third Phase” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” had dysfunctional parent-child relationships at their core. John Krasinski updates that obsession in his now diptych ‘A Quiet Place’, two horror films that drink directly from the Spielbergian source and reverse the formula. The thing is no longer about children and their parents, but on the contrary: parents and their children.

For those of us who knew John Krasinski’s career, ‘A Quiet Place’ was one of the great surprises of 2018. Neither his past as an actor in ‘The Office’ nor his two previous films (‘Brief interviews with repulsive men’, ‘Los Hollar ‘) foreshadowed that he could direct, co-write and star in a commercial horror phenomenon while garnering rave reviews. The film, whose script was co-signed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, knew the genre so well that it exploited its commonplaces (scares and tension in abundance) and proposed a formula that was both classic and novel based on something very little explored in mainstream cinema: the absence of sound. Even more surprising: the filmmaker Krasinski demonstrated a keen eye for composition and a talent for narrative economy reminiscent of Spielberg from ‘Jurassic Park’ and Ridley Scott from ‘Alien, the Eighth Passenger’. The secret of his direction was something as easy to recognize as difficult to achieve: simplicity and elegance.

‘A quiet place 2’ is a good sequel that repeats the scheme of the first: an introductory prologue and an approach that establishes the foundations of the universe (this time, the new situation that the protagonist family experiences, after the death of the father played by Krasinski) followed by a second half of almost relentless tension. In fact, the “Part II” of its original title is better suited to this sequel second part that follows the story where the first ended and does not add great new elements. It is like the second chapter of a series, and in that sense it will appeal to those who liked the first and perhaps disappoint those who are looking for something new in it.

The script, this time written alone by Krasinski himself, once again abuses some questionable decisions to move the plot forward, like a character leaving a safe place for no reason. But the advantage is that he knows how to exploit one of the great assets left by ‘A quiet place’: the emotional connection that the viewer has developed with the characters. In this second installment the mother and the two children continue to be protagonists, who this time carry a newborn, and although the situations they live fleeing from these hypersensitive aliens to sound may seem somewhat redundant, we suffer as much or more than in the first installment . Basically because we care about them.

Something that wouldn’t happen if they weren’t such good actors. Especially Emily Blunt and the young Millicent Simmonds, who once again live up to the close-ups with which Krasinski records them: fear, sadness, determination, courage and despair, we can see the many mixed emotions on their faces even when, most of the time, they are not expressing them in words. In this new installment, the youngest son played by Noah Jupe takes on a little more prominence, and there is a new character played by Cillian Murphy; both meet without looking like the two actresses.

Krasinski, now focused on his role behind the camera (not counting the frenetic flashback of the prologue), rebuilds some extraordinary shots. One of the best: a traveling shot that shows the girl protagonist walking in the background while in the foreground we see a train station full of abandoned high-heeled shoes. He makes exceptional use of depth of field and manages to tell a story that grows in the viewer’s imagination, fueling even more anticipation and tension, the two engines of the film. His ability to simply and elegantly shoot something designed for the general public is what is reminiscent of the Spielberg of science fiction; an omnipresent influence that Krasinski himself makes explicit by tracing one of the most iconic shots of ‘Jurassic Park’.

The other great protagonist of the film is once again sound design, which was nominated for an Oscar in the first one. In this section, ‘A quiet place 2’ is once again an immersive experience that unites viewers in the same state of mind, one that almost interacts with the film: In the pact to remain silent is part of the fun. In a Slate review of the first film they explained it with a perfect phrase: “The most extraordinary part of ‘A Quiet Place’ does not happen on screen, but in the same room. Right now it sounds cliché, but this movie really makes sense of coming back to theaters after the pandemic. A pity that Marco Beltrami’s music, often unnecessary, devalues ​​this sound proposal.

Children, children, future, future

One of the most controversial script twists of the first installment was the decision of this couple to have a baby in a post-apocalyptic world. It was too convenient a source of moments of tension that in this sequel, obviously, is further exploited. But the truth is that the fact that Lee and Evelyn decided to procreate at the end of the world is in tune with the philosophy that permeates the entire saga: a vitalism rooted in survival and trust in humanity.

Regan’s greatest vulnerability is the great strength of the family: their ability to communicate in sign language due to the girl’s deafness helps them avoid monsters, and at the end of ‘A Quiet Place’ they discovered that her hearing aid, coupled with a radio, was a key to kill them. It is a twist reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan from ‘Signs’ (another great Spielberg heir), when the son was saved from the poisonous gas of the aliens because an asthma attack had closed his lungs.

This second installment delves into that reconversion of weakness into power, and underlines the importance of children to get ahead. In fact, it is they who will become heroes who will save the world, before the stunned gaze of Evelyn, that is, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski’s camera. The two of them, married in real life and parents of two children, are the emotional and spiritual architects of this unlikely horror saga. It is their experience as parents, their anxieties and their hopes turned upside down in ‘A Quiet Place’ and its sequel, which adds a personal, almost auteur film dimension to this commercial horror franchise..

‘A quiet place 2’ hits theaters on June 16.

Note: 7

The best: That he takes advantage of the good tricks of the first one so well and moves the story forward

Worst: That it is somewhat repetitive and does not provide any technical or narrative findings