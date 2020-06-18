What is that reverse image search? You may wonder. To introduce you to the subject, this is a very useful and easy to use tool. This is ideal in cases where you want to check if any newly added contact has an authentic or fake profile photo. Additionally, it is also useful for you to get additional information of any contact you require from your email or additional social network. Here you will know what it is about next.

How can you do this reverse image search?

As already indicated in the introductory paragraph, such a search is easy, there is no complication in it. All you have to do is go to images.google.com. Then you must click on the icon of your webcam, upload the image or enter the URL of the photo and press search.

In case you use Google Chrome as your default browser, you will see the results immediately in a new tab. This will be possible just by right-clicking on the image, so you can then click on the option to “search the image on Google”.

Sounds very simple, right ?, and you should know that the Google image search engine is not your only choice. There are other similar image search systems such as those provided by the also recognized Yandex, Bing, TinEye, etc.

Now you will ask yourself, what is the best option for reverse image search?

This is a fairly frequent and natural question that arises. Following what was mentioned in previous lines, a test was carried out in which the best search engines were Yandex and TinEye, in addition to Google.

The test consisted of two forms of analysis. In the smaller case, four celebrities were randomly selected on Twitter with two people who haven’t updated their photo in a while. Five random people from LinkedIn, four random from Facebook, and a profile photo of the analyst in question were also added to the test.

Likewise, in the macro form of the test, a greater number of profile photos were tested, obtaining very similar results. In short, Yandex ended up being a little better than the rest.

Here you will know about many other alternative reverse image search platforms

If you want to search for photos or works of art in different locations, Karma Decay is a pretty good option for you. You also have SocialMapper, excellent for identifying anyone by means of a photo with which you can follow up on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc. It even collects all the information that this user has accumulated. All an exceptional tool!

If you have too much data and want to reverse search for images from a video, Amazon Rekognition is perfect for you.

What can be concluded?

How distant 2014 is seen! The year that Forbes published an article whose statement said “Facebook researchers are developing algorithms called DeepFace.” Such a search was to see if it was possible to discover if some faces from two unknown photos were of the same person. Beyond the lighting conditions or angles of both photographs, the result gave an accuracy of 97.25%. Today, the artificial intelligence of these tools has not stopped improving since then.

Within this infinity of possibilities in development, Bing has introduced a new very special reverse image search tool. This will work looking for particular objects, by isolating it from the used image. Can you imagine that, being able to find a lamp or any other object?

With other tools such as Visual Search you can find the product you saw and buy it immediately with a few clicks. There are even tools with which you can fake thousands of faces using artificial intelligence and whose name is “This person does not exist”.

Without a doubt, that for better and for worse, technology is taking leaps and bounds as far as artificial intelligence is concerned. What do you think might come later from these virtual search tools?

Share it with your friends!