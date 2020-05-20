Although without any prediction of the return of the competitions, Atlético Mineiro resumed activities at his CT last Tuesday. The work is being carried out in small groups in Cidade do Galo, due to the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But defender Réver believes that the training is valid for physically reconditioning the athletes, who can begin to understand the tactical style of coach Jorge Sampaoli.

“With the arrival of Sampaoli, this return ends up helping the players to get to know the coach’s profile, which he asks tactically for the players. So, I believe that, even without a date (to return to play), we have a gain important, even in this period when we are training in separate, sectorized groups. This will end up helping us to condition ourselves physically and making us understand, in a whole, what the coach asks us tactically, “he said.

Hired in early March, Sampaoli had just a week of training at Atlético-MG, having made his debut in a 3-1 victory over Villa Nova. Then, the Mineiro Championship was paralyzed due to the outbreak of the covid-19. In those first jobs, he ensures that the coach has already made tactical adjustments.

“It’s a totally different job from the week we had, before the game against Villa Nova, where you had the whole group. Now, training separately, you end up demanding something different. It’s just two training sessions on this lap, but you can already understand the characteristic, what he wants from the team and he wants us, the players. So, I hope that we can have this tranquility to work these days, with a good head, so that it can have an effect, even with this pandemic and this difficulty that we are facing “, he added .

The interview in which Réver gave these statements took place in the press room of Cidade do Galo, but in a scenario quite different from the usual one, since the place was empty, with the questions to the defender having been previously sent. The captain, who wore a mask while giving his answers, commented on the protocols that have been adopted by Atlético.

“In those 60 days that have passed, I still haven’t seen or met several people like that, wearing a mask. So, it was even scary to arrive at the CT and go through all the procedures until I could reach the field. And everyone wearing a mask, playing the necessary care, necessary. It is a scary thing, but it is our reality today and we have to face it in the best possible way, taking all the necessary precautions not to take this risk “, he commented.

