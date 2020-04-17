Measure prevents people from looking for Federal Revenue agencies; most of the regularization, 11.9 million, was due to electoral issues

BRASÍLIA – The Ministry of Citizenship reported on Friday, 17, that the IRS regularized 13.6 million CPFs of Brazilians who were having difficulties to request emergency aid of R $ 600 for informal workers during the crisis of the new coronavirus.

Most of the regularizations were made in CPFs that were irregular due to electoral issues: 11.9 million.

Another 600 thousand CPFs were regularized after remaining pending for omissions in the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) declaration and 100 thousand for correcting the mother’s name.

“Brazilians will not then need to go to Federal Revenue agencies,” said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Citizenship, Antonio Barreto Junior, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

In the last few days, queues and agglomerations have been registered in different places in the country of Brazilians trying to regularize their CPFs to receive emergency aid. The recommendation of health authorities is to avoid agglomerations as a measure to combat the advance of the new coronavirus in the country.

The undersecretary general of the Federal Revenue, Decio Pialarissi, also told Rádio Bandeirantes that the CPFs have been updated since Sunday. “There is this delay between the update of the Revenue and the update of the Caixa. From the information we have, almost all of them are already updated in the Caixa”, he explained.

“There will be residual problems that will have to be resolved on a case-by-case basis, but the vast majority of Brazilians will already be able to request (emergency aid),” added the undersecretary.

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Citizenship, on Monday an update will be added to the Caixa application that will adjust any outstanding issues that still remain. The worker does not need to do anything, just access the website or the application again to ask for help.

