Botafogo lives in a complicated financial situation. According to an analysis made by the company Pluriconsultoria, based on the official figures for 2019, Alvinegro increased its debt by 7% in relation to the previous year. Botafogo reached the historical mark of R $ 893 million. The biggest debt of Brazilian football. According to the company’s analysis, “the enormous indebtedness (greatest in Brazilian football) generates intense pressure on the cash and reduces the investment capacity, making it imperative to attract partners that enable the injection of resources and the restructuring of the passive asphyxiant”.

Despite the high debt, Botafogo managed to increase its gross revenue by 17% in the period. There was also a 41% increase in athlete trading. Meanwhile, revenue from television shares fell 14%.

The study shows that the board needs to do its homework and reduce expenses. This is because total expenses rose 17%, a level above the revenue growth rate. Something that makes the situation even more compromising.

Debts increase in Botafogo (Photo: Press Release / Botafogo)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

More exciting future

If the cold numbers make Botafogo the biggest debt in Brazilian football, few clubs seem to show so many signs of reaction in this sphere. The transformation of the club into a company, already approved and awaiting only the National Congress to become law, should change the reality. Glorioso expects to raise approximately R $ 350 million just for the payment of immediate debts. In addition, groups of businesspeople from outside the country, such as Japan, Saudi Arabia and China, have already shown interest in the club.

An example that Botafogo expects a new financial reality is the club’s bold strategy in going to the market. After announcing the Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda, Botafogo negotiates with the African midfielders Yaya Touré, born in Ivory Coast, and Obi Mikel, who is Nigerian. In addition, recently Ricardo Rotenberg, member of the management board of Botafogo, revealed that the club has probed the possibility of striker Arjen Robben playing again.

Sports Gazette

