Revenge promises. Spanish trailer and poster of ‘A promising young woman’

Universal Pictures has released the Spanish trailer and poster for ‘A promising young woman‘, a delicious new vision of revenge written and directed by actress Emerald Fennell.

Everyone thought Cassie was a very promising young woman … until the day a mysterious event derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it seems: She is a marvel of intelligence, her cunning is limitless and she lives a double nightlife. Suddenly, an encounter gives Cassie the opportunity to correct what happened in the past, in a story that is as moving as it is unexpected.

Carey Mulligan heads a cast that includes names such as Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon or Clancy Brown.

The film, nominated for a total of five Oscars -film, actress, direction, original script and editing-, will finally reach Spanish cinemas, it was about time, next April 16

