Revenge, better very cold. Spanish trailer of ‘Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)’

Vrtice Cine presents the Spanish trailer of what we will know as’Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)‘, an anticipated action thriller directed by Navot Papushado (‘ Big Bad Wolves’) from a script he has also co-written with Ehud Lavski.

Their plot follows Sam (Karen Gillan), who was just 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by “The Firm”, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for.

Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has become a cruel hitman, as efficient as she is loyal. She uses her “talents” to clean up the most dangerous of “The Firm”. But when a high-risk job goes awry, Sam must choose between serving “The Firm” and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl: Emily (Chloe Coleman). Sam has only one chance to survive: reuniting with his mother and her deadly partners: “The Librarians” (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino).

These three generations of women must learn to trust each other, confront “The Firm” led by Paul Giamatti and his army of henchmen, and confront all those who stand in their way.

Produced by StudioCanal and The Picture Company, the film, whose possible sequel is already in development, will be released in Spanish theaters on September 10.

