Revelation, Celia Lora, “How to have a faithful man with you” | INSTAGRAM

On this beautiful occasion conductive Y mexican model Celia Lora was spending time at home and entertaining watching Tik Tok videos, when it occurred to him to record one and finally reveal the secret to having a faithful man with you.

That’s right, this is a fun video that you placed in the stories of your Official instagram, in which he appears doing the coordination of lips with an audio that says: “I have always said Rutila, if you want a faithful man: cástr @ lo”, while he had some small scissors, hinting at the small ones that can be something that caused a lot of grace to Internet users but there are many others not so much.

There is no doubt that the young woman has an excellent sense of humor and she is always willing to create these videos to continue entertaining her beloved audience who is to enjoy every moment with her.

It should be remembered that the young woman is uploading videos to your YouTube channel practically every week they usually do it on Fridays but this time nothing has gone up yet.

Alex Lora’s beautiful daughter really enjoys conducting her own shows after the pleasant experience she had with MTV and the conciliatory love office realized that she could keep creating her own content and maybe earn a little bit of money along the way.

Of course, she is also participating once more with MTV but now in Acapulco Shock, a program in which they react to the new episodes of the most recent season of Acapulco shore, always accompanied by some of their companions and having fun to the fullest so also we can enjoy her cute personality and her quirks.

The promotion of companies and products also continues on their Instagram stories, a place where they place videos of the deliveries that they make to their homes from different businesses that exist in the CDMX, which are willing to take their products to your home so that you can enjoy without leaving

