Revelation ‘, all about the cartoon series from the 80s that returns to Netflix

In a move entirely aimed at the emotional waterline of the former children of the 1980s, Netflix and Mattel have teamed up to bring back the fantasy world of He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia and Grayskull Castle. , the Masters of the Universe.

This alliance will take place this next July 23 with the premiere of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, but it will probably continue with another animated series and a feature film in the coming months.

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ is planned as a sequel to the popular 80s cartoon series ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, and will pick up the plots that were left unresolved in this classic series, making us return to a planet Eternia in chaos. “After a catastrophic battle between He-Man and Skeletor,” explained a spokesperson for the platform, “Eternia and the Guardians of Grayskull are divided. After being shattered after decades of secrets, it is up to Teela to reunite the group of heroes. and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power, all in a race against time to reclaim Eternia and prevent the end of the universe. ” Initially we will be able to see a first part of five episodes that will be completed in the future.

Masters of the Universe was initially a line of toys slightly inspired by the fantastic universe of Conan the Barbarian, launched by Mattel in 1982 and which were an absolute worldwide success. This launch was accompanied by a series of cartoons, comics and even a movie with real actors that was released in 1987 with the mythical Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man. Over the years, the franchise has had several returns and reincarnations that have been more or less successful, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ is perhaps the most form attempt to bring these characters back that has been made in recent years.

The upcoming series, of which Netflix has already published two trailers, will feature the performances of Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Mariena or Justin Long giving life Roboto, among many others.

The platform has also announced that it will premiere an aftershow hosted by the showrunner of the series, Kevin Smith (‘Mallrats’), in which he will speak with other participants in the production about the importance of Masters of the Universe and the creation of the series.

The director has stated the following in relation to the premiere: “I saw the entire television series as a child, it was everywhere during the 80s. These characters began as toys and ended up becoming part of popular culture around the world. Create this sequel of the series has been possible thanks to the love and affection towards this world of the production team and the fans of the franchise. If we have achieved a cast of first-class voices it is because everyone wanted to be part of this universe. of us we loved those stories and those characters and we are very happy to return to Eternia. ”

Addressing the very young or those who have never been interested in the adventures of He-Man and Skeletor, the director added: “Even if you have never seen a single episode of the original series or do not know its universe, you will have no problem immersing yourself in history. It is a very classic and universal action epic adventure about magic, power, discovery and maturation. The series explores destiny in a refreshing way. It talks about reconciliation and about secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance , love and, lastly, loss. “

Obviously, the multinational toy company has launched a new line of action figures for the occasion that will delight collectors. And they can already be ordered in pre-sale.

