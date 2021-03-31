reveals that he was drunk when he lost the final

A new scandal has peppered the UFC. The brazilian Paulo Costa He played a very media combat last September 2020 against Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Well, recent revelations have revealed that that combat was not as it was actually seen but that there was a dark secret behind it.

And it is that the loser, as he has just confessed, went to the event drunk and fought having consumed much more alcohol than allowed. No wonder he lost that long-awaited fight.

The fighter lost by technical KO in the second round and saw what could have been the greatest moment of glory of his career disappear.

“I was kind of drunk when I fought. Maybe he was a bit hungover, “he explains. Paulo Costa on his personal YouTube channel, referring to that fight in Abu Dhabi.

“I couldn’t sleep because of the leg cramps. Remember that the fight was at 9 in the morning and we had to get up at 5 in the morning to prepare, stretch, bandage our hands. The UFC told us to get up at 5 in the morning to go to the pavilion where we were fighting. I didn’t fall asleep until 2:30 ”.

The statements of Paulo Costa They have caused astonishment among the followers of this sport, who do not give credit to what happened and to the lack of professionalism of the fighter.

“It was my fault and I don’t blame anyone else for it. It was something I chose myself, but I had to sleep because I hadn’t done it in the last 24 hours. I drank wine. A lot of wine. A whole bottle of wine to fall asleep. I had a drink and it didn’t work. Two drinks and it didn’t work. Half of the bottle and it didn’t work. And in the end I took it all in. “

Costa, who nevertheless gives all the credit to his rival for knocking him out, had already said before that that fight should not have been played. “It was a title fight and he was sleepy, yawning, unconcerned … He was too calm.”

His next fight will be on April 17 against the former champion Robert Whittaker.