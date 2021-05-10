Reveals Anel Noreña, “José José will be a registered trademark”

Anel Noreña reveals, “José José will be a registered trademark” | Instagram

The musical legacy of singer José José, has starred in a strong dispute since he left on September 28, 2019, today his relatives and only heirs of his assets have taken action on the matter and assure, it will be a “registered trademark”: “Their number they warn “.

It was Anel Noreña, ex-wife of the late artist, Jose jose, of whom several weeks ago it emerged, turned out to be the “universal heir” of all his assets who shared and actions were taken in the matter to protect the musical legacy left by the Mexican star.

It was through a past interview that the only son of “Prince of Song“, he stressed that” José José “will be a registered trademark, which can only be used by his heirs.

The name and the brand are in the middle, then, you will understand that all those people who say that “I am, that I want, that I know, that I was”, because their little number is going to end, because we are going to start place an order.

As for what is the logistics and the artistic history of José José, we will be able to do very nice things to continue this family legacy, the singer also pointed out during a talk with the medium “Ventaneando”

How much is the amount of the inheritance?

Regarding the subject, it was his first-born, José Joel, who anticipated that the fortune they received from his father was not a large amount but what he valued the most is that his father had taken them into account until the last moment of his life. .

We are not talking about a millionaire inheritance, far from it, nor has the mat moved us, I simply repeat, the wonderful gesture of love for us from my father is a 300-page will, not a 2-page will.

The eldest son of the recognized with themes such as “El Triste”, “La nave del Olvido”, “Almohada”, “Gavilán or Paloma”, among many others, underlines that the document highlighted his mother, the former model and television figure, Anel Noreña, as the maximum heir to all her assets.

In them, in a very specific way, my father establishes the universal heir to the lady, Ana Elena Noreña Gracia, so it means everything that has to do with José José, ”explained José Joel.

It was declared “Universal Heir of José José”

It was at the beginning of last April when Anel Noreña was approached along with her children, José Joel and Marysol Sosa at the exit of a court in Mexico City where the “former collaborator of Hoy” was named the “Universal Heir” of all the property of the singer José José.

Everything seems to indicate that the last will of José Rómulo Sosa, better known in the show as José José, was finally carried out and it was his second wife who was the heir to all his assets.

The news would raise several unknowns, particularly with regard to Sarita Sosa and her mother, the one who was the last family of the Mexican artist and who she and Sara Salazar were presumed to be the executors in the beginning and to whom Anel and her offspring will reiterate they will leave unprotected.

Anel Noreña Grass appeared with her children to read the will in which José José apparently left before his death. Upon his departure, the former family of the interpreter were happy with the result.

We are very happy, the will was read in a legal and juridical way, where Mrs. Ana Elena Noreña Grass remains as universal heir, he also revealed a singer to the media, which were waiting for them at the exit of the courts.

For her part, the one who was the second wife of the interpreter of “El Triste”, Anel Noreña was also satisfied and with a big smile:

Very happy, very grateful, and very happy, in desire and in comfort … José José from heaven put his family above everything and everyone, he added.

On the other hand, José Joel, reaffirmed in an interview with the youtuber, Eden Dorantes “, that for now, the process of these procedures will continue and until now, the Mexican authorities do not recognize another will other than the one they read this 5 of April.

In the midst of various questions, the media tried to know the amount of the inheritance that the Sosa Noreñas are about to receive, however, the presenter of the Hoy program hesitated and said “pure debts”, but “it is already established” added José Joel.