If the pandemic and the recession were not enough, the president decided to open a third front, by triggering a serious political crisis that could even cost him his mandate.

Having allowed himself to incur the costs of dismissing Mandetta in the midst of the pandemic, Bolsonaro was not satisfied. Three days later, he accepted to be the protagonist of a grotesque anti-democratic demonstration in front of the Army HQ in Brasilia. And then he had no better idea than to set up a new political pandemonium that culminated in the resignation of the most popular of his ministers.

In the face of so many nonsense, it is natural that many analysts are tempted to believe that the president is no longer guided by rational considerations. And it is even possible that they are right. But, for now, it seems more realistic to assume that the president continues to try to be rational, even with very narrow objectives, terrible advice and regrettable management of his political resources. It is a more promising analytical perspective, because it allows us to glimpse crucial elements of the Planalto’s political calculation that would escape analysis based on the presumption of irrationality.

It is time to start understanding Bolsonaro & Filhos as an inseparable political group. Having conquered the Presidency of the Republic in the very special conditions of the 2018 election, the group went through 2019 increasingly convinced that the feat could be repeated in October 2022.

Such a conviction would be fatally shaken by the pandemic and its complex economic and social developments. And, for the group, the sudden reversal of expectations would be traumatic.

Mandetta fell, in part, because he showed more success than he should have. But, primarily, for insisting on a well-founded line to fight the epidemic that eliminated any hope that the economy could have, in 2020, a performance compatible with Bolsonaro’s reelection project.

The gross error of Mandetta’s dismissal was followed by new and serious mistakes. Unsure of the extent of the wear and tear caused by the change in the Minister of Health, the president was convinced to have a disastrous participation in the anti-democratic demonstration on Sunday, 19, in Brasília. Which earned him, on the following day, a request from the Attorney General’s Office, to the STF, to initiate an investigation on the sponsors of the demonstration.

And here comes the crucial question. Why didn’t Bolsonaro & Filhos stop there? Why, having already incurred so much wear and tear, did they decide to unleash, at such an inconvenient moment, the dispute for control of the Federal Police (PF), which would result in Moro’s resignation?

In response to such a question, it makes all the difference to suppose that Bolsonaro & Filhos still make rational decisions or that they are already left to inconsequence. If the decision to face Moro came from a rational political calculation, it is because the expected benefits far outweigh the costs involved.

It is noteworthy how enormously costly to the Plateau was Moro’s resignation. It is difficult that Bolsonaro & Filhos were surprised by the proportions of political wear and tear imposed on them. If, even so, they went ahead with the decision, it is because the benefits they expected to gain from the control of the PF seemed to them largely worthwhile.

As is easy to see, the simple assumption that the decision to challenge Moro resulted from a rational political calculation is enough to see how alarmed the Planalto was with its vulnerability. And how urgent it seemed to him to take immediate and absolute control over the PF.

With the suspension of the appointment of the new PF director, by an STF injunction, the onerous episode that resulted in Moro’s resignation became what in the Anglo-Saxon world is labeled an all-cost operation. Only costs, no benefits. For now, Bolsonaro & Filhos have seen themselves as vulnerable as they once were.

It is haunted by this vulnerability that the government will now have to deal with the advance of the pandemic and the brutal economic and social crisis that the country faces.

* ECONOMIST, DOCTOR BY THE HARVARD UNIVERSITY, HE IS A TEACHER OF THE ECONOMY DEPARTMENT OF PUC-RIO

