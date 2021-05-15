Revealing blouse, Celia Lora wears her charms very smiling | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful conductive Y mexican model, Celia Lora I really enjoyed having her audience pampered with beautiful videos and photographs, so this time do not miss the opportunity to show off with one of her most revealing and beautiful blouses, one that is made of quite thin black fabric and has a fairly low neckline. prominent.

That’s right, it is a video taken with the very Mexican’s own cell phone who held the camera and smiled happily at her knowing that her loyal Instagram followers will be watching the video and enjoying her great charms.

For her, the most important thing is that her audience is happy, although it is also that they can subscribe to her page of exclusive content, a site where you would find photos and videos that are still much better than the one we observed this day, so you can already imagine the quality of entertainment pieces that you could find on that page.

In that video we can also see that she is wearing a shocker that made a perfect combination with her outfit, we also observed that she was in a very beautiful and white place that highlighted her beauty and contrasted with the background, possibly her apartment or some makeup studio, since you can see behind a mirror with the necessary lights for it.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora has been working non-stop for months creating content for all possible platforms either with MTV the television channel that has believed in her and supported her since her participation in Acapulco shore and even provided her own program, the love clinic with Celia Lora.

That’s when she realized that she could produce quite entertaining content for her fans who have fun with her personality and enjoy every moment with her laughing and enjoying her jokes and witticisms.

It was for this reason that she opened her own YouTube channel and in fact we have a new video from her in which she tells us some secrets that you will only be able to find out when reading it, we recommend doing it so that you can spend an excellent time with her.

Of course he is also making other recordings, in fact he shared with us in his stories that he was recording with Karime Pinter, his friend and colleague from Acapulco Shore, with whom he has lived so many adventures that surely the talk would get great and that we can surely enjoy soon.