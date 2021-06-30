“Revealed” who leaks Kimberly Loaiza photos and content | Instagram

Again the name of Kimberly Loaiza became the main news of a channel of notes on YouTube, where they supposedly revealed who was the person who had been filtering content from the musical artist Mexican and also her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja.

The video It was recently shared on June 28 on the Es Neta channel, hosted by Iván Plascencia where he reveals certain information that perhaps many would find interesting because of the content of great importance for both the cute and the little pantojitas who are great admirers of both celebrities.

This post is titled “Hold on! We reveal who’s leaking stuff from Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios “, has a duration of 9:25 minutes, but it is from 6:15 where you can see the main note of the program, we will share it with you right away.

So far this video has 7,205 views and 55 comments, among which most do not agree with the news shared by the driver.

Plascencia mentions that a video was shared recently and that it was made precisely due to various comments where it was said that one of the people close to both Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja it was quite hypocritical.

According to the channel, he meant that said person and friend of Jukilop I was participating in the team PhoenixFrom the beginning, the host mentioned that it was the comments of the Internet users, which referred to youtuber Álex Flores.

And that for the same reason it could be a person who could currently be affecting the reputation of Juan and Kimberly, supposedly because there is no evidence so far, “said the driver.

The young man shared a video that compiled some scenes where Alex Flores He had appeared in different videos, both next to Kimberly and Juan and in others that are already somewhat old.

In them, the driver mentioned that Flores made certain annoyed faces and even shared certain comments where users affirmed that he had left a company where they forced him to do things and that now he was the same as before, due to the gestures he makes in certain scenes .

This assumption affirms that the youtuber is hypocritical with Jukilop and that he does things reluctantly, according to certain comments from Internet users they affirm that precisely because many have affirmed that Alex “hangs” on the fame of Kimberly and Juan de Dios, He decided to record videos with other people and not just with them so that they would stop making these kinds of claims.

Obviously it is someone from that little group, his house is always full of people so it is someone of them, and I imagine that the people who help them at home cook etc. they have their rules too, “wrote a netizen in the video.

Several of the comments in the video do not agree with the news that Iván shared, some have other suspicions about the people who work with the young couple and assure that little by little everything will be discovered.

Unfortunately everything was again assumptions and not as stated in the title of the video, we hope that the person who leaks information about the couple stops doing it as they themselves would like.

On the other hand, neither Kimberly Loaiza nor Juan de Dios Pantoja have commented on this specific video, but on several occasions the interpreter of “Santa Paloma“He has shared some comments on Twitter where he affirms that there are certain people who are not loyal to him although he never mentions specific names.