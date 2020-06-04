The final season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series is well underway and fans are eager to see what’s next for the team on their time travel adventures, and to thrill them further Chloe Bennet spoke about the latest episode of ‘ Agents of SHIELD ‘.

With only 12 episodes remaining, the show’s cast is beginning to reflect on their time on the series., preparing his curtain towards the end.

Recently, the protagonist spoke about the series and revealed that she was happy with the end of her character. He also talked about reading the final script for the first time and recalled his last day on set.

“I am almost always the last person to see or read something, we receive them at the last minute. Actually, I have a video of me before reading it. I don’t know why I am super dramatic, but I vividly remember the last script,” said the actress. .

Chloe Bennet talked about the last chapter of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, the moment she saw the script appearing in his email, “that it finally showed up after seven years, knowing it was the last, was quite surreal.”

“I lit a candle, had a glass of wine, read it, cried. It was strange to know that we still had to record it, and it’s a great, great episode. The agents moved very fast. The quarantine has been interesting, because it’s giving me a lot of time to reflect on how crazy, chaotic and special that experience was, “added Chloe Bennet.

During the interview, Bennet also made comparisons between ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and the current quarantine, saying it feels like a “real life” episode.

Recently, Bennet also joked that “definitely” there will be more surprise appearances in the final season.So there are a number of characters that could return to the series once again.