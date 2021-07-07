revealed the number of episodes of the first season

Although the health situation is still not 100% resolved, it is clear that the entertainment industry is resuming its activities with the passing of the months. Multiple productions reached the cinema and many others went ahead with their filming. One of them is HBO’s The Last of Us, whose filming started just the week before. Now we bring you more details about the long-awaited series based on the PlayStation video game.

Through the Preproduction podcast, Craig mazin, showrunner of the series with Neil Druckmann, announced that The first season of The Last of Us will have a total of 10 episodes. Although a large number of series bet on this figure, with HBO this information becomes a mystery. And it is that the company usually offers us productions that vary a lot in the number of chapters. It all depends, of course, on the narrative they intend to tell.

In the case of The Last of Us series, we know that will be based on the story of the first video game. That is, when Joel accompanies Ellie on her search for the Fireflies. However, and thanks to the first official photo of the shoot, we can also hope to see the scene in which Joel suffers a family loss. It’s one of the most heartbreaking moments in the game and it happens just as you start your adventure.

However, it is unknown if the first season will cover all the events of the first game. Another option is that it is divided into several seasons until the narrative of The Last of Us Part II. Everything will be speculation until we can enjoy the series next year. For the moment, yes, its premiere date on HBO Max is being kept under wraps. Rumors anticipate that it will arrive during the first half of 2022, as the second semester will star The House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones.

The series of ‌The Last of Us is in charge of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Mazin was responsible for Chernobyl, also for HBO, while Druckmann is one of the creators of the video game and current co-president of Naughty Dog. The cast is made up of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico Parker (Sarah) and Merle Dandridge (Marlene).

