Revealed one of the possible villains of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

There are few details that at the moment we know of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, although we could already know who will be one of the villains of the film. According to a recent report, CBR would have had access to the name of Gargantos, a sea monster in the Marvel Comics universe.

The source would start from the profile of the actress Yenifer Molina on the professional website “Mandy”, where the credit section of the page would read “Gargantos Fight 2”, which seems to suggest that some of the protagonists will face the monster.

Although he has not been a very recurring character in the comics, Gargantos has been around for a long time. The creature first appeared in Marvel’s Sub-Mariner # 13 in 1969 and since then and over the decades it has made brief appearances in different battles against some heroes.

Alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, the film will star Chiwetel Ejiofor as Barn Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. , ‘Loki’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay by Michael Waldron (‘Loki’), an Emmy winner. It is an executive production of the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, whose premiere will hit theaters on March 25, 2022 as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.