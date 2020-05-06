POCO, one of the firms related to Xiaomi and creator of the praised Pocophone F1, will resurrect the aforementioned name to give life to the Pocophone F2. This has been confirmed by the Asian technology, calling an event this May to present the terminal.

The POCO brand resurfaced, after a blank year, last February with the presentation of the POCO X2. A terminal that was an almost exact copy of the Redmi K30, from which almost all its specifications were taken, and which was only launched in India. Now, the firm is preparing the Pocophone F2 and Pocophone F2 Pro, of which we may already know enough.

Because in the same way that in 2019 the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were translated into the international market as Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro, it is very likely that POCO’s move is transform the current Redmi K30 and K30 Pro into the successors of the original Pocophone. It remains to be seen if that means that there will be no Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro this year, despite the success of the previous ones.

Known faces

Whatever the destination of the Xiaomi range, what does seem clear is that POCO will take advantage of the components and part of the design of the Redmi range to offer Pocophone F2 and F2 Pro that are also cheaper, main sign of the house. Task that in 2020 is not easy to accomplish given, among other things, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865 processor and its 5G module.

LITTLE X2

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

screen

6.7 “, LCD, FullHD + (1080p), 120Hz

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

Size

77 x 165 mm

75 x 163 mm

75 x 163 mm

Thickness

8.8 mm

8.9 mm

8.9 mm

Weight

208 grams

218 grams

218 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 730G, 8nm

Snapdragon 865G, 7nm

Snapdragon 865G, 7nm

RAM

6, 8 GB

6, 8 GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5

6, 8 GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5

Memory

64, 128, 256 GB, and microSD

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0 or 3.1, microSD

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0 or 3.1, microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.9, Wide 8 MP f / 2.2, Depth 2 MP, and Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

64 MP f / 1.7, angular 13 MP, depth 2 MP and macro 5 MP

64 MP f / 1.7, 3x 8 MP telephoto (macro), 13 MP wide and 2 MP deep

Frontal camera

20 MP and 2 MP depth, drilled

20 MP f / 3.4, retractable

20 MP f / 3.4, retractable

Drums

4,500 mAh, 27W fast charge

4,700 mAh, 33W fast charge

4,700 mAh, 33W fast charge

Resistance

–

IP53

IP53

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (Snapdragon X52, SA + NSA, 3.7 Gbps), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (Snapdragon X55, SA + NSA, 7.5 Gbps), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (Snapdragon X55, SA + NSA, 7.5 Gbps), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

The features of the new POCO smartphones would be some of the best on the market, as was the case with the Pocophone F1. It was precisely this that allowed the terminal to be placed immediately on the radar of the industry, with a balance between qualities and price difficult to achieve.

In this way, the Pocophone F2 and F2 Pro would have a quadruple rear photo module, 4,700 mAh battery and storage of up to 256 GB. It would also have a screen without a notch thanks to its retractable front camera.

Pocophone F2 and F2 Pro: price and availability

It is unknown, at the moment, what the versions of the Pocophone F2 will be, as well as the countries it will reach, in addition to Spain. Xiaomi has bet heavily on the international market in recent times, so it is expected that its availability is wide.

It is not possible to guess, therefore, its sale price, although everything indicates that it will be higher than that of the Pocophone F1. For this we will have to wait for the presentation event in which the terminals will be announced, which will take place the day May 12.

