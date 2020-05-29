One of the characteristics with which the Xbox Series X They intend to strike a blow on the table is, without a doubt, backward compatibility. Since your announcement, Microsoft made it clear that the console would have support for games of all generations of the platform. Today they have finally detailed each of the novelties that the aforementioned will boast. And it is that the company not only wants players to take up the experience of the past, but also feel it improved.

Thousands of backwards compatible games

First of all, as they mention, the Xbox Series X will have support for an extensive library of old games, thus fulfilling its promise of being backward compatible with the first Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. As if this were not enough, backwards compatibility will not only benefit titles, but also hardware accessories. That is, products such as the controls and headphones will work without problem on the new console. Redmond’s goal is for players to keep those items they spent on in the past.

As gamers, we know the importance of preserving and respecting our video game legacy. Your favorite games and franchises, as well as the progress, achievements, friendships, and communities you’ve created through video games should evolve with you into a new generation. But that is not all, but also accessories and secondary items should advance with you.

Regarding the backward compatible games available, the company indicates that will be thousands. In fact, they have completed over 100,000 hours of testing to make sure they are all working correctly. “Many of us on the Xbox team play Xbox Series X as our primary console and switching between generations doesn’t really have any impact,” they add. Their goal is that by the time the console hits the market, up to 200,000 hours of testing has been completed.

Improved graphics section for older games

However, the ace up Microsoft’s sleeve has to do with the visual improvements that games from the past will receive. Yes, you read correctly, your library will jump graphically when you enjoy them on the Xbox Series X. They claim that this novelty will be possible thanks to the “incredible power” of CPU, GPU and SSD. Also, the developers will not have to make any kind of adjustments, since the system will face the entire improvement process automatically.

All titles run at peak performance than originally designed, with much higher performance than games shown on the original launch pad, resulting in higher and more stable frames per second, as well as renderings in maximum resolution and visual quality. Backward compatible titles also have significant reductions in load times due to the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD that powers Xbox’s speed architecture.

When it comes to the frame rate per second, the hardware can double the original figure. A game that saw the light with 30 fps will now evolve to 60, or 60 to 120 fps. And the resolution? The 4K it will be the standard. “The compatibility team has invented new techniques to execute even more titles with higher resolutions and image quality without affecting the artistic intentions or the vision of the original creators.”

Support for HRD and Quick Resume

Backward compatibility will also offer two other key features of the console: the HDR and Quick Resume. The latter will allow you to have several titles open at the same time and resume them exactly where you left them, all instantly. “Xbox Series X offers a new and innovative HDR rebuilding technique that allows the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. Since this technique is managed by the platform, that allows us to enable HDR functionality without any impact on performance of the game, “they add.

Thanks to the above, a game like the first Gears of War will have HDR support, to name just one example: “It can also be applied to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, long before HDR functionality existed. ” Remember that the Xbox Series X will be released during the last quarter of 2020. Its price and specific launch date are expected to be revealed in the coming months.