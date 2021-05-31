Revealed a new detail of the origin of the Eternals in the film

Merchandising plays a little bad play on the movie again “Eternals”. Not that we are talking about a big leak, but the official description of a Marvel Movie Merchandise Calendar offers a new little detail about the history of origin of this breed, which as the trailer was advancing, have been among us for thousands of years.

Although it is a small detail, it does not really gut anything substantial about the plot of the film or what we will see, we do warn of possible mini-spoilers.

The information comes from Amazon itself, in which by listing a 2022 calendar that will be launched on August 1, they offer the following description about the Eternals:

Living on Saturn’s moon, Titan, the Eternals protect Earth from Deviants and all other forms of cosmic evil.

That is, this calendar would confirm that the Eternals are from Titan, the same place where Thanos is from. This obviously has several implications. On one side it reconfirms what we saw in the trailer, the Eternals come from another planet, in this case from the moon of Saturn, Titan. To another, confirm the link between Thanos and the Eternals. In the comics, Thanos is an eternal and even direct cousin of Thena (Angelina Jolie’s character), an explanation that was not given in the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” but which was alluded to in the interactive exhibition of the Avengers STATION. The question now is, will we have a Thanos cameo? Jim Starlin certainly said yes.

