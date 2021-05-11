reveal who is the voice behind Amazon’s assistant

Alexa is one of the most popular voice assistants in the world. Although his voice is artificial, his tones, like those of Siri, have human origin. That is, there was a person who was recorded by Amazon to give life to the assistant we know now.

Knowing that there is a person behind that well-known voice arouses the interest of many people. Although Amazon never revealed who is behind Alexa, a journalist named Brad Stone believes that it is about Nina Rolle, an announcer from Colorado, United States.

According to The Verge, this hypothesis comes from the book Amazon Unbound, whose author is Stone. In a fragment of his work he refers to conversations with a community of professional voice-overs in search of the original voice used by Amazon’s assistant, Alexa.

Nina Rolle’s voice is very similar to Alexa’s

Amazon and Rolle have neither denied nor confirmed the assumptions. At this point, it’s interesting to see if Alexa really sounds like the Colorado announcer. To do this, here you can listen to the assistant in a commercial and below you have some works by Rolle. One of them is an advertisement for Cherry Creek North and the other for Hapyn.

Is his tone of voice familiar to you? Perhaps its smooth pronunciation reminds you of the assistant Alexa? The resemblance between the voice of the assistant and the professional speaker is incredible and it is unlikely that it is a simple curiosity. If you want to hear more, you can access their website and find advertisements for Mott’s Apple Juice, Volkswagen, among others.

You may be wondering what the process was like to develop the Alexa voice. It all started with a selection of voices made by GM Voices, the collaborating producer of the Amazon project. The proposed improvements were analyzed by the company team and finally Jeff Bezos approved one of them.

The election had – and continues to have – a totally reserved character. Never, the Amazon team nor the original announcer have spoken about it. This could possibly be due to some kind of confidentiality agreement between the company and those involved in the project.

However, the truth could come out sometime. Some time ago, an article in The Verge prompted Siri announcer Susan Bennett to reveal that she had worked for the iPhone’s voice assistant. There is still a chance that Rolle will confirm or deny the rumors.

