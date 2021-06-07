Reveal visual archive of ‘El Halconazo’; commemorate 50th anniversary

MEXICO CITY. About 200 photographs of El Halconazo will be revealed next Thursday with the publication of the book The Corpus Thursday Massacre. Photography and Memory, by Alberto del Castillo Troncoso, a researcher at the Mora Institute, which includes materials from period photojournalists and those contributed by agents of the State intelligence service, obtained in the General Archive of the Nation (AGN).

The volume can be downloaded for free on the official website of the National Institute for Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico (INEHRM), starting next Thursday.

And it includes an investigation into how that moment was captured by the press, its photojournalists and the role they played in the construction of an imaginary, Alberto del Castillo explained to Excelsior.

I would assume that June 10 was a State crime, because its operation was ordered from power, where a paramilitary group known as the Falcons was trained, financed and organized from the highest spheres of power, that is, this group it operated with the support and complicity of grenadiers, police, intelligence agents and with the logistics of the Army itself, ”the investigator details.

So the fact meets all the requirements to speak of a State crime, the researcher added, “a crime against humanity that does not prescribe and, therefore, is legally open to influence it, but impunity has prevailed.”

Let us take into account that the press was very aligned with the coordinates of the authoritarian regime, so that it was an aligned press, but it responded, ”as the testimonies of Enrique Bordes Mangel and Armando Lenin Salgado show.

In the first part of the volume, the researcher focuses on the coverage made by newspapers such as Excelsior, El Heraldo and La Prensa, “newspapers with different ideological and political positions that, at the time, could be directed towards the official account, which spoke of a confrontation between armed students and manipulated by dark forces and right-wing groups that tried to attack democratic opening, which was the slogan of then-president Luis Echeverría Álvarez.

However, an image can have a second or third life and, when we return to these photographs, 50 years later, it is very interesting because they show us the complexity of what happened there, he explains.

For example, how the Halcones entered the Mexico-Tacuba road, at the height of Melchor Ocampo, where the Cosmos cinema was located – armed by grenadiers and supported by police forces – through Amado Nervo street and other parallel streets to attack the column of the students, ”he adds.

Some images were captured from the rooftops of neighboring buildings by photographers as experienced as the Mayo brothers.

The second part includes images of independent photographers such as Armando Lenin Salgado and Genaro Vázquez, and the third includes the views from power, that is, the photographers who worked for the intelligence services of the Mexican State, such as the Federal Security Directorate (DFS ) and the General Directorate of Political and Social Investigations, that is, those in charge of the Dirty War.

These groups recorded the massacre in greater detail and, obviously, the material reached Mario Moya Palencia and Echeverría, who was well informed of what happened, because (the images) accompany files where the agents themselves refer to the Falcons by name. on more than 15 occasions, ”he says.

Furthermore, “these photos are extraordinary because they were taken from the agents’ own vehicles, who captured the details of the repression,” he warns.

This archive is interesting because it fulfilled the task of informing power about what happened half a century ago, and now it is experiencing a twist that allows access to these archives to relate the massacre from the perspective of power, an exercise that can only be carried out carried out half a century away ”, he asserts.

PUZZLE PIECES

The book includes photos of Víctor Payán and Fernando Aranzábal, two Excélsior photographers who were repressed that June 10, along with the visual work of Enrique Bordes Mangel, Armando Lenin Salgado, the Mayo brothers, Christa Cowrie, Pedro Valtierra and Marco Antonio Cruz, among others.

In addition, the researcher details that the last piece of the puzzle that makes up this book is what he calls ‘The rituals of memory’, that is, a record of the way in which the different anniversaries of June 10 were photographed by photojournalists of the last five decades.

It is an important exercise because it brings us closer to the political transformation of Mexico in recent years and its democratic transition ”, he concludes.

-Juan Carlos Talavera

