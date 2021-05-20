Reveal trailer, Elite and special episodes of 4th season | INSTAGRAM

A very short time after the famous Netflix series is released on the platform, this new and first trailer of its fourth season, Elite, was revealed, which returns with a new cast and of course new problems to deal with in the oaks.

The fourth season is coming to the Netflix app next June 18 and this was announced a few days ago, however, it will not arrive alone but will begin with a celebration of special episodes four days before launch official.

This is how that section of four stories that use the elite universe “short stories” will arrive.

On Monday, June 14, the “short story” of Guzmán Caye and Rebe will be released. On Tuesday, June 15, the chapter of Nadia and Guzmán. On Wednesday June 16 the episode of Omar Under and Alexis. And finally, on Thursday, June 17, the episode of Carla and Samuel.

According to information revealed by Netflix The fourth season of this Spanish series will begin with a new course at “Las Encinas”, with a new director also arriving, who is one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe and who is willing to take the school to another direction.

The director brought three children with him to his family: “Ari” (Carla Díaz, El Príncipe), “Mencía” (Martina Cariddi, While the war lasts) and “Patrick” (Manu Ríos, El Chiringuito de Pepe).

We leave the trailer for you here so you can take a look and imagine a little what is about to happen.

The three children of the principal are very used to always having their way whenever they want, they do what they want and whoever it is, so they will put a tense situation among the students of the campus who already have a while there, could even be in danger your friendship.

It seems that we will have a new clash of sides now between the old students and the new ones, including the new leadership, new colleagues, etc.

There is also a clash that will cause a great tragedy, a victim, a person responsible and a mystery that must be discovered by the characters.

New members will arrive to the cast, Andrés Velencoso (Velvet Collection, Edha), where we will also meet again with the most veteran students of “Las Encinas” who are “Samuel” (Itzan Escamilla), “Guzmán” (Miguel Bernardeau), “Ander ”(Arón Piper),“ Omar ”(Omar Ayuso),“ Rebeca ”(Claudia Salas) and“ Cayetana ”(Georgina Amorós).

The directors of this new installment are Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal, which has the screenwriters Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña and Esther Morales. Finally, the executive producers are Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor and Jaime Vaca.