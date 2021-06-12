Reveal trailer and release date of ‘We the People’, the new series of Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Y Michelle Obama They are one of the most famous couples in the world, not only for having been the ones who sat in the presidential chair, but now also for the productions they have launched by the hand of Netflix Y the most recent of his creations has been announced.

Said streaming platform released the trailer for ‘We the People’, an animated series produced by Barack and Michelle, which will be released on July 4, the day that American Independence is celebrated.

In the teaser you can see civics topics like taxes and voting. But it also explores pressing issues of global relevance, such as inclusion and diversity.

Likewise, the former president confirmed through his Twitter account that the new program is about to reach the transmission service.

“Michelle and I are excited to share our latest program of Higher Ground: We The People”, He reported in this regard.

According to the program description, It brings together musicians and conductors to mix the civics of a new generation through music.

“Some of our favorite artists got together with amazing entertainers to remix civics and the result is so much better than what we had in school,” Obama explained in his tweet.

Michelle and I are excited to share our latest show from Higher Ground: We The People. Some of our favorite artists got together with amazing animators to remix civics — and the result is a lot better than what we had in school. Check it out on @Netflix this July 4. pic.twitter.com/PlsSyq5pgk – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 2, 2021

We the People, which will feature 10 animated music videos of three minutes each and a good list of artists, new and not so, contributed to bring the idea to life, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Janelle Monáe, Daveed Diggs, Bebe Rexha and the poet Amanda Gorman.