They reveal that Derek Chauvin tried to reach an agreement before his arrest for the death of George Floyd They were about to make the news known at a press conference on May 28 The accused was the policeman who nailed his knee to the neck of the victim and then died

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin attempted to reach a settlement before being arrested for the death of George Floyd, according to information posted on the New York Post’s website.

This information was confirmed by officials to Fox 9 and it is established that the homicide accused tried to get out of the accusation a day before his arrest.

The report indicates that whoever was a Minneapolis police officer and who subdued the African American with his knee around his neck, sought to obtain a “universal agreement” with federal and state prosecutors.

The source revealed that everything indicated that a solution would be reached, which would even be announced at a press conference on May 28.

However, Derek Chauvin was officially arrested the following day for third-degree murder, however he was later changed to second-degree, because it was found that the other officers also participated in police custody in a violent manner.

According to the New Yok Post, Hennepin County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Chuck Laszewski said “there were early negotiations with the defendant (Derek Chauvin).”

Later this same source confirmed that the United States Attorney’s Office was in those negotiations. “Ultimately, those negotiations failed,” added the source.

Given the revelation that Derek Chauvin tried to reach an agreement, it was said that on Wednesday the brother of the African American George Floyd pleaded: “Stop this pain.”

His testimony in favor of police reform shook the conscience of the US Congress, although some conservative voices resorted to the specter of fear and assured that any change will bring more crime.

“I’m tired. I am tired of the pain I feel, of the pain of seeing someone like that, when you see your older brother, whom you have admired all your life, when you see him dying while pleading for his mother. I’m here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain, ”said Philonise Floyd before a committee of the Lower House.

George Floyd’s younger brother described his brother as “a kind giant” with “a calm temperament” who, even while “pleading for his life,” continued to call the white cop “lord” for nine minutes, pressing his knee against his neck.

With her voice charged with emotion and sometimes on the verge of tears, Philonise Floyd defended that her brother “did not deserve to die for $ 20,” referring to the allegedly counterfeit bill of that value that the deceased used in a store and that caused his arrest.

“I ask you: Is that what a black man’s life is worth? 20 dollars? We are in 2020. Enough is enough, ”Philonise Floyd cried, for the death of her brother in police custody.