Reveal the tone of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness

Without a doubt, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness is one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Very little information is known about Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, since they have managed to keep the most important details secret and there is still a long way to go before they show us the first trailer.

But now Jo beckett, the script supervisor of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness and other movies from Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe What Doctor Strange (2016), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and The Eternals (2020), shared a final photo from the set on Instagram with a comment on what fans of the set can expect. Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch).

“It is a summary. I will miss this group of talents, especially director Sam Raimi, a master of the trade and a creative force. “

In one of the comments, Jo beckett seemed to confirm the tone of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness saying, “It’s going to be dark.”

The funny thing is that they said something similar about the first installment directed by Scott derrickson, but the final result was far from being something dark and that is why the director had so many problems and left the sequel due to “creative differences”.

Sam Raimi is an expert in terror.

The filmography of Sam raimi fits very well with what Marvel studios I was looking for Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, because it dominates the horror genre, humor and superheroes. Since you have directed Infernal possession (nineteen eighty one), Terrifyingly dead (1987), The army of darkness (1992), the first spider-man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) and Oz a world of fantasy (2013).

So Sam raimi It sure makes a great horror movie, with a dose of stylish humor Marvel studios and with an epic adventure of one of the most beloved superheroes of The Avengers.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness It will premiere on March 25, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? All the films in which the Supreme Sorcerer from Marvel studios can be seen in Disney plus.