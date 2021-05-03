Reveal the spectacular official title of Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios has shared a video reviewing the best of the released films and everything that is yet to come as Black Panther 2.

In just 3 minutes of video we have been able to see spectacular and emotional scenes of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but they have also advanced what is to come in 2021, 2022 and 2023, where it stands out Black panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y The Fantastic Four.

Here is the Marvel Studios video:

So Black panther 2 it will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, referring to the battle cry that the inhabitants of that country have. We can see this movie on July 8, 2022, while Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) is scheduled for November 11, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 We will be able to see it on May 5, 2023, and we also have confirmation that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive on February 17, 2023. The funny thing is that they are reluctant to offer the official date of The Fantastic Four, but when all the actors who will appear in the film are revealed, we will probably know what the official release date will be.

What will the long-awaited sequel be about?

For now, Black panther At $ 1.346 million it is the highest grossing solo hero film in the world. Marvel studios, surpassing iron Man 3 (1,214 million) or Captain Marvel (1,128 million). For this reason, the second installment is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Phase 4 premieres of all. In addition, they have already confirmed that there will be no other actor to replace Chadwick boseman What T’Challa, however they will choose another character to be the new protector of Wakanda, although for now all the information is very well kept.

But if it has been rumored that Black panther 2 will have a great tribute to Chadwick boseman in the form of a funeral, so fans can say goodbye to him. In what will probably be one of the most emotional moments of all Marvel studios. In addition, other leaks point to Doctor doom or Namor like the main villains.

So after a 2020 without any Marvel studios, now the cinemas will be filled with his movies the Disney + platform with his series, the next thing to arrive will be the crazy adventures of Loki.