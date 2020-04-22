Reveal the image of the new Avengers for Phase Four of the MCU | INSTAGRAM

After what happened previously in “Endgame”, we are clear that the Avengers will not be the same again. And it is that with the loss of some of our favorite heroes and others who followed a completely different new path to the one we had in mind.

Well, now there are many positions available to take the place of the previous avengers. So a new fan art reveals what the possible new members of the Avengers would look like together, which we will see in their own films and series for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was Yadvender Singh Rana, an expert artist in digital animation, who shared through his Instagram account what could easily be the poster for Avengers 5, bringing together all the heroes that we will see in the fourth face of the MCU as the renewed group legendary of heroes.

In the last piece Singh Rana shared, he features the few survivors from the Avengers Endgame team, mirroring the posters like the ones from the previous movies. These new Avengers are made up of some members that we would clearly know are included, such as Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel.

However, there are some unexpected surprises that the illustrator presents to us, as Nebula and Mantis make an appearance in the aforementioned poster. As we also have in mind (could not miss) Thor, who is the only member of the original six avengers.

And although we don’t really know for sure whether or not we will have a fifth Avengers movie, or the “new” Avengers, nevertheless Singh in the description of his illustration, speculates that in future film installments of Avengers they are expected to be incredibly epic, because due to the previous events in Infinity War and Endgame, of course, things will not be the same again.

At the moment, future films already have a scheduled calendar, however the Marvel Universe underwent a major modification since the unexpected delay of Black Widow caused by the health contingency. So many of the movie installments and series that Marvel had already planned their next releases, unfortunately for all fans will come a little later than anticipated.

