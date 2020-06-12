The advancement of the game leaves us in doubt, its release date

Sony uses Gran Turismo again to promote its new console

The seventh installment of the Gran Turismo franchise is already a reality. His first images have been seen at the presentation event of the PlayStation 5.

The rumors pointing to the presentation of the trailer for the game during the virtual event of the new PlayStation 5 have been fulfilled. Gran Turismo has announced a new installment of the most spectacular. This, in addition to showing some of the virtues of the future Sony console, serves us, at least, intuit what your playable first-person experience will be like. The video includes several gameplay scenes. You can see it below:

Despite the fuss this launch has caused, the big question mark left by this trailer is the release date, which its creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, has not yet wanted to reveal.

Gran Turismo is a symbol of the PlayStation family. The saga developed by Polyphony Digital arrives at the new Play Station 5 and will do so with impressive models whose appearance and behavior have been taken care of in maximum detail, with special care in work of maneuverability, telemetry and even in the sound of engines.

In this way, Sony uses Gran Turismo again as a platform to demonstrate what its new console is capable of. It already did so with the third installment at the presentation of the PlayStation2 and with the Gran Turismo HD Concept at the PS3 event.

The Gran Turismo 7 was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games along with the F1 2020, Dirt 5 and AMS2. The presentation of this trailer marks the conclusion of a development work of more than two years, since Polyphony Digital, Sony’s development studio, then began with vehicle modeling. For the circuits, techniques such as photogrammetry –design from photographs– and satellite images have been reworked.

