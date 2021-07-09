Reveal the enigmas of Black Widow – El Sol de México

In 2010 the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) welcomed the character of Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson), a Russian spy member of the SHIELD organization, who introduces herself as Tony Stark’s secretary, but after revealing his identity and helping in different missions, he joins The Avengers.

Although she was introduced as a supporting character, the good acceptance led her to appear in six more films (including the four Avengers installments), becoming a fan favorite, especially after sacrificing herself to obtain one of the Infinity Gems and save humanity in the Endgame tape.

Noticing this affection from the audience, Johansson began chatting with producer Kevin Feige (current Marvel Studios creative head) about the possibility of a solo film that explores some details of his character’s past.

“Writing it was difficult, because we all know what her destiny was, but it was an interesting and somewhat different challenge for a Marvel movie because, according to Scarlett and director Cate Shortland, it was a more emotional side of Natasha. She had presented herself as a certain type of character, but seeing her die, we had to go back a bit in her life and show how she came to that decision, “she shared in an interview with The Sun of Mexico screenwriter Eric Pearson.

Scarlett was involved from the beginning in the development of the story, and even had an hour-long telephone conversation with Pearson before he formally began writing the script, to exchange ideas, and to ensure that the actress’s vision was respected with. with respect to the angle of the character.

“We know that Natasha is going to give her life, but this is her true journey, it is one of self-discovery and acceptance, it was important for her to face the fact that she had felt guilty about things from her past, but she needs to accept them and move on” .

The events of Black widow are situated between Captain America Civil War and Avengers: Infinity war, and show the heroine reunite with allies from her past to end a world conspiracy, and save a group of black widows who, like than her, they were kidnapped and trained in the Red Room.

Although it is part of the MCU, this installment takes a leap by presenting a story that addresses the sad reality faced by girls who are separated from their families as a result of military conflicts, and lose control of their lives and their bodies.

“It was difficult because it is a complex subject to address, it is not so pleasant, but it was also a superhero movie, out of a comic, and produced by Disney, so we wanted to confront this problem head-on. There was a lot of discussion about how far we could go and how dark things could get, but hopefully it is perceived as a problem that can be overcome, that’s the intention, “he said.

“I hope we send a message that you determine your own worth as long as you have a strong heart and try to do the right thing. In this way you will always grow, that is what I hope to project to the public ”, he added.

Eric believes that having presented such successful films in the past has given Marvel the confidence of fans to take risks like this, and continue to win fans with each project.

“I think we will see more traditional things, but also some other things that are rare to see. For example, I watch Wandavision and say “how strange”, but I loved it. As a fan of the sitcoms of yore, I found it incredible that they broke the fourth wall with those first two episodes. I hope Marvel continues to take risks and have fun, “he concluded.

Black Widow is now available on movie theaters.