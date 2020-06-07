15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, came to propose the deployment of 10,000 active duty military within his own country to contain the protests against the death, on May 25 in Minneapolis, of the African-American citizen George Floyd.

Only the intervention of the attorney general, William Barr; Defense Secretary Mark Esper; and the chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, they managed to convince the president to forget about the idea after a “tense and heated debate”. This was reported by sources close to what happened to the CBS network.

The participation of Army military personnel within the US borders is regulated, in part, by the Posse Comitatus Law. It only allows such deployments in absolutely extraordinary circumstances. For example, an invasion, epidemic or any other that, according to the president, incapacitates the security forces. The aim: to maintain control of the country. In other words, it is considered an act of absolute last resort.

The discussion took place last Monday, the most tense day of the protests in Washington DC, when the police forcibly dispersed the protesters minutes before Trump left the White House to cross the street and pay respects to the death of Floyd in the Episcopal Church of Saint John.

Both Esper and Milley regretted these moments when they understood that the president used the security forces for violent purposes only with the intention of making a political gesture and facing the gallery. “Of course they regret having accompanied him on the walk,” another official source added anonymously to CNN.

Contradictory orders

In an attempt to satisfy Trump’s demands, Esper and Milley called on the state governors to implore them the deployment of the National Guard to appease the president.

“If the Guard had not intervened right now, we would have soldiers throughout the country,” CBS sources said.

On Wednesday morning, after two nights of peaceful protests, Esper ordered 700 military personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division to return to Fort Bragg. This was the beginning of a confusing chain of orders that permanently kept that contingent on the brink of return. Esper was receiving contradictory information about the protesters’ intentions.

With the calmer situation as the days passed, the Defense Secretary confirmed in writing his rejection of resort to the “law of insurrection”. This legislation, more than 100 years old, Trump wanted to use as a legal basis to deploy the Army on US soil.

The White House did not comment to either of the two US media on this information.