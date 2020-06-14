A court document from the Northern District Court in Atlanta, Georgia reveals that the drug trafficker reported on how the Mexican Government, members of the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Beltrán Leyva were colluded

Atlanta.- The drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal, better known as “Barbie”Was an informant for the DEA and the FBIThis was revealed by a court document from the Northern District Court in Atlanta, Georgia.

The boss who worked for the Cartel The Beltrán Leyva, would have given information to the DEA and the FBI through a third person, whose identity is unknown.

‘Barbie‘would have participated in the American investigation agencies in the period from 2008 to 2010.

During this time, « Barbie”Reported on how the government Mexican, members of the Sinaloa Cartel and The Beltrán Leyva were colluded. In turn, he would have testified when officers of the government Felipe Calderón informed the criminal organizations about the identity of the agents of the DEA, who were working undercover in Mexico at the time.

According to the document of the Atlanta Court, ‘Barbie‘gave millionaire bribes to Genaro García Luna, who is currently detained in the United States in November 2012.

He also reportedly gave bribes to corrupt police officers, such as Luis Cárdenas Palomino, Facundo Rosas, Armando Espinosa and Eduardo Ramón.

The court document states that all the information provided by « Barbie”To US authorities was“ truthful ”.