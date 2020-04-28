Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Recently, LEGO and Nintendo announced their alliance to release construction sets from Super Mario Bros. In case these products interest you for your collection, you should know that we already know how much their first kit will cost in Mexico and where you can pre-order it.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico already has the pre-sale of the first construction kit of Super Mario Bros. There it is revealed that it is a product that will be available in exchange for $ 1199 MXN.

It is important to note that the first LEGO kit from Super Mario Bros. will go on sale until August 15, 2020. It is important to keep that in mind, since Amazon will charge you the sale price until the product has been shipped to you .

YOU CAN ALREADY PREORDER IT! 😱 The incredible #LEGO set of #SuperMarioBros is now available at @amazonmex for you to set it apart. Take it for $ 1,199 MXN. 💸 #LevelUpfertas 📦 FREE shipping with #AmazonPrime. You pay until it ships in August! 🗓 👉 https://t.co/zV8U3Q3cTQ pic.twitter.com/ADvDrf7DUa – LevelUp.com (@LevelUPcom) April 28, 2020

What is the Super Mario Bros. Construction Kit?

In case you don’t know, the Super Mario Bros. Construction Kit is an interactive toy that seeks to replicate the experience we would normally have at one level in this franchise.

So, in it you will control a Mario Bros. that has interactive elements and that reacts depending on the point of the level in which you are. This you will see translated in sound effects and different animations.

You can see a little more about it in the following video:

What do you think about it? Do you want to set aside the Super Mario Bros. set from LEGO? Tell us in the comments.

