One of the scarlet runner villains that has aroused the most interest among fans is the nicknamed god of speed, who has had few participations in the Arrowverse, however, the season in which the true version will be seen has been revealed this week of this antagonist Will it be until the eighth stage of the series or Godspeed would be in the seventh season of ‘The Flash’?

Since the fifth season, this sprinter has had a presence in history first as a villain from the future who is a threat to Nora West-Allen, daughter of Flash, although he is defeated in one episode and has subsequently been in some episodes of his sixth season, but it turns out it’s a type of android.

Remember that in ‘The Flash: Rebirth’ comics, this villain is August Heart, a detective who stops believing in justice after the criminal who took his brother’s life is released, so when acquiring powers by a lightning bolt from a Speed ​​Force storm, he decides to hunt down all the criminals to run them with your own hands.

So so far this story has not been told in the TV series, but it was finally revealed that Godspeed would be in the seventh season of ‘The Flash’, according to Eric Wallace, one of the creatives of the project, who during an interview with TV Line gave a revealing clue after asking if the true character will be seen on the small screen.

“Yes, you could, because that is where we are going!”, Explained Wallece, although he did not specify if it will be stage seven, it is believed that yes, since the sixth ended and with the circumstances that have been happening in the plot, everything could lead for this, In addition, you would have another sprinter as the antagonist to beat.

At the moment, there will be no more episodes, because production is halted by the coronavirus pandemic, so it will take a while for it to be definitively controlled and continue with the recordings in the normal way.