“Avatar”, the film that for 10 years held the title of the highest grossing film of all time, continues to prepare its long-awaited, and long, comeback.

After its premiere in 2009, James Cameron He launched into the challenge of preparing not one, but four sequels, the first of which is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2021.

From the set of filming come new images of the film that already threatens to burst the box office again. The franchise’s official Twitter account shared several photos from the filming on May 6.

“From the set of the sequel: James Cameron directing the actors before they dive underwater to capture the movement. Fun fact: that white layer on the surface of the water is made up of floating balls that prevent the lights from interfering with underwater filming ”, reads the publication.

The suspension of filming due to the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on the future of “Avatar 2”, which is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.

However, at the moment the film has not changed its release date and continues production telematically, focusing on aspects such as special effects.

The story is known to center around Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) while both continue to defend the planet Pandora, but Cameron has not given more details of the plot.

The film will feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Giovanni Ribisi, and also with new signings: Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.

“Avatar” grossed over $ 2.74 billion worldwide and was the highest grossing movie in history until 2019, when Avengers: Endgame topped it with over $ 2.797 million.

The second installment of the saga is scheduled for release in December 2021, while “Avatar 3” is scheduled to premiere on December 23, 2023. On December 19, 2025, “Avatar 4” and the fifth will arrive, and by Last moment, delivery of the saga will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

