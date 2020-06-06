The cancer cells They can activate error-prone DNA copy pathways to adapt to cancer treatment, an innovative study published in the journal ‘Science’ has revealed. Bacteria use the same process, called mutagenesis induced by stress, to develop resistance to antibiotics.

The cells of the human body are constantly dividing, and each time they need to copy a three billion letter DNA code with high precision to ensure cell survival. The researchers discovered that This is not true for cancers.

A team led by the teacher David Thomas, from the Garvan Institute for Medical Research in Australia, has shown how a wide range of cancers, including melanoma, pancreatic cancer, sarcomas, and breast cancer, generate a large number of errors when copying your DNA when exposed cancer treatments, leading to drug resistance.

“Arguably, resistance to treatment is the main problem faced by patients with advanced cancers, for whom even effective treatments ultimately fail. We have discovered a fundamental survival strategy that cancer cells use to develop resistance, and that has given us possible new therapeutic strategies“says Professor Thomas, Garvan’s cancer research topic leader and director of the Kinghorn Cancer Center.

Resistance to cancer therapy affects hundreds of thousands of cancer patients each year, leading to devastating results for health even with the most advanced treatments.

Researchers have long known that cancer cells accumulate genetic variations that allow them to bypass treatment. But how this happens, and if the process could be aimed at improving cancer treatment, has been difficult to know.

The authors of the present study began to investigate the underlying drivers of treatment resistance by analyzing biopsy samples from cancer patients, before and after they were treated with targeted cancer therapies. Targeted therapies block cancer growth by interfering with the molecules that are necessary for tumor growth and are a common treatment for many forms of cancer.

They were surprised to find that cancer cells from patients who had received targeted therapies showed much higher levels of DNA damage than pretreatment samples, even when these treatments did not directly damage DNA. Furthermore, the researchers used whole genome sequencing to analyze how the treatment resulted in accelerated evolution of the cancer genome.

“Our experiments revealed that cancer cells exposed to targeted therapies undergo a process called stress-induced mutagenesis: They generate random genetic variation at a much higher rate than cancer cells that are not exposed to anticancer drugs,” he says. the first author, the doctor Arcadi Cipponi.

“This process is ancient,” he adds, “single-celled organisms, like bacteria, use the same process to evolve when they encounter stress in their environment.”

To identify the mechanisms underlying stress-induced mutagenesis in human cancer cells, the researchers carried out a large-scale display to silence each gene in cancer cells individually, seeking to identify specific pathways that contribute to drug resistance.

When they silenced the gene for MTOR, a stress sensor protein, they found that cancer cells stopped growing, but paradoxically they accelerated evolution in the presence of cancer treatment.

“MTOR is a sensor protein that tells normal cells to stop growing because there is stress in the environment. But we found that in the presence of a cancer treatment, MTOR signaling allowed cancer cells to change the expression of genes involved in DNA repair and replication -explains Dr. Cipponi-. This caused more genetic variation, which ultimately fueled resistance to treatment. “

The shift to low-fidelity DNA repair and replication was temporary: once the cancer cells became resistant to a cancer treatment, reactivated hi-fi tracks.

“Genomic instability itself can be harmful to cells, which is why some of our chemotherapies and therapeutic radiation work. We found that once the cancer cells developed resistance to a treatment, they turned to high-fidelity DNA polymerases to ensure that the cells had evolved resistance to treatment could survive, “he continues.

According to the researchers, combining conventional cancer-targeted therapy with drugs that target DNA repair mechanisms may lead to more effective therapeutic strategies.

As proof of principle, the researchers tested this drug combination in a model of mouse of pancreatic cancer. By combining cancer treatment palbociclib with rucaparib, a drug that selectively targets cells with faulty DNA repair, they were able to reduce cancer growth by almost 60% in 30 days, compared to palbociclib alone.

“Our findings have opened up potential new strategies that avoid stress-induced mutagenesis in cancers or are more effective in cancers that have already developed resistance, “concludes Professor Thomas.