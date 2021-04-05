Reveal final preview of ‘Black Widow’

After a long wait due to delays caused by the pandemic, Marvel announced that the film ‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson, will be released on July 9.

The film will also be released on the Disney + platform where it will have an additional cost of Premier Access to be among the first to see it.

After the release of the advance for ‘Black Widow’, Marvel fans were present on social networks where they expressed their joy at seeing the Natasha Romanoff spin-off.

In the trailer we can see the story of Natasha Romanoff, a key piece of the Avengers, before becoming Black Widow, showing that in her past she went through very dark moments.

It is worth mentioning that the new poster also presents a new uniform for the heroine, showing a white suit with shades of red.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor and OT Fagbenle also participate in the film ‘Black Widow’, the direction was in charge of Cate Shortland.