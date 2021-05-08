reveal cause of death

The surprising death of Ray Reyes, a former member of Menudo, left a very big hole in the hearts of his fans and his family. An event that they still cannot understand, since the native of Puerto Rico was well and at home in Levittown, Puerto Rico, as on any other day. His brother, Raul Reyes, He was not only in charge of confirming the sad news, but now he revealed what was the reason for the death of the singer and what he was doing minutes before.

© Sergio Blass Officer Ray Reyes, former member of Menudo, passed away last weekend

According to local media, Ray Reyes died of a heart attack, the same one that his brother spoke of: “He came down from his room and went to cook, there he had a massive heart attack. He fell”. The singer was at home as normal, with new musical projects on his hands.

Raúl’s ex-wife and Ray’s sister-in-law was the one who found him on the floor. “My mom was in her room because she is sick. My ex-wife lives with them because he cares for her. She came down and ran into him on the floor, called 911 and tried to help him, but he no longer had any signs of life, “he explained with deep sadness.

© GettyImages Ray Reyes was immersed in new musical projects

Ray’s strike didn’t happen out of nowhere. Long ago he had been diagnosed with cardiomegaly, a disease in which the heart increases in size and the arteries become clogged. “If that happens, the arteries are clogged, that’s what basically happened to him,” explained Raúl, who was also Ray’s co-worker.

The other condition of Ray Reyes

In addition to heart disease, the Claridad interpreter had been diagnosed with depression, and his brother revealed that for a long time he struggled with being overweight. A state of mind that increased with the cancellation of the tour Súbete a Mi Moto Tour, of Menudo’s reunion, which was left in the air due to the pandemic.

© @ Johnny Lozada Other members of Menudo said their last goodbye to their friend

“I know that these days he was excited about the new projects we had and he told me ‘I need to get out of Puerto Rico, go to Miami to start my diet again and get rehabilitated,’” Raúl said. As for the artist’s funeral, it was confirmed that it will take place on May 4, and former colleagues such as Johnny lozada Y René Farrair They confirmed that they would be present to say goodbye to their friend.

