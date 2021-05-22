Reveal an easter egg hidden for 20 years

During this week, Microsoft announced the start of the festivities on the occasion of the Xbox 20th Anniversary. Yes, believe it or not, the Redmond video game platform will be two decades old next November. Taking advantage of the event, some unknown and interesting details about the original Xbox. The one that we will let you know today was hidden for 20 years, although they could be more.

An engineer who allegedly worked on the development of the first Xbox, and who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed to Kotaku that the console hides an easter egg since its launch. That is, since the distant November 2000. In fact, we can say that it was “hiding”, since the aforementioned media received enough evidence to verify that it is indeed real. You can check it yourself if you have an Xbox that still works.

Easter Egg shows a list with the names of all the developers who participated in the creation of the Dashboard. In other words: on the interface of the first Xbox. It should be noted that the new Easter egg is somewhat similar to another that has been known for a long time, however, the way to activate it is very different.

How to see the easter egg on your Xbox

Of course, you have to resort to a series of steps that no player would have thought of at that time. And it is that the workers did not intend for it to be discovered. The developer suggests that, if found, meant that the source code for the Xbox’s operating system had been leaked. So, up to a point, the Easter egg was an alarm signaling disaster.

«I really didn’t expect them to find itNot unless the source code was leaked or someone reverse-engineered the Dashboard. Its trigger was the same as the main easter egg [el que se conocía]. I thought someone would have to filter it to make it known, “he added. Are you curious to try it on your Xbox? We leave you the Steps provided by Kotaku below:

Enter the “Music” section. Insert an audio CD. Within the CD section, press “Copy”, and in the next section press “Copy” again. From the CD section, press “New soundtrack.” The name you should enter on the soundtrack is “Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!” Without the quotation marks and respecting the 26 letters “and”. Press “Done”. Wait for the process to finish. Return to the main menu. Enter “Settings”. Enter “System information”.

Who the hell is Timmy? The truth is that we do not know. When you finish all the steps, you will see the list of people who participated in the development of the Dashboard of the first Xbox. In the following video you can see it in detail:

Why reveal it until now? The former Xbox developer responds: “I decided to share it now because 20 years have passed, and I thought it would be great if people knew that this really exists. I know a lot of websites like to track this kind of thing and all the people on that list no longer work for Microsoft. I also thought that if I didn’t do it now, it would probably never happen.

