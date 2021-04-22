Revalued Pedro Aquino rises to the podium of the most valuable Peruvians

Among the most appreciated

Peruvian international Pedro Aquino is one of the big winners of the LigaMX market value update. The defensive midfielder has fallen like a glove in Santiago Solari’s Eagles and reaches the peak of his career with 7 million euros.

The 26-year-old Sporting de Cristal youth squad is worth 2.5 million euros in his first season in America, which helps him get on the podium of the most valuable Peruvian footballers of the moment, equaled with the Seattle Sounders striker FC Raúl Ruidíaz.

Celta de Vigo pivot Renato Tapia is the ‘MVP’ of Peru with a market value of 20 million euros. The 53 times international with his country leads André Carrillo in € 11.5 million, the second with € 8.5 million. Pedro Aquino goes from sixth to third place with his revaluation in the ranks of América.

Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino: the most valuable Peruvian footballers

22 Wilder Cartagena | CD Godoy Cruz | Market value: € 800 thousand

Data as of April 22, 2021

21 Miguel Araujo | FC Emmen | Market value: € 900 thousand

19 Paolo Guerrero | SC International | Market value: € 1 M

19 Marcos López | San José Earthquakes | Market value: € 1 M

16 Carlos Zambrano | Boca Juniors | Market value: € 1.2 M

16 Luis Advíncula | Rayo Vallecano | Market value: € 1.2 M

16 Sergio Peña | FC Emmen | Market value: € 1.2 M

14 Anderson Santamaría | Market value: € 1.5 M

14 Miguel Trauco | AS Saint-Étienne | Market value: € 1.5 M

12 Cristian Benavente | CSR Charleroi | Market value: € 1.8 M

12 Alexander Callens | New York City FC | Market value: € 1.8 M

10 Christian Cueva | Al-Fateh | Market value: € 2 million

10 Andy Polo | Portland Timbers | Market value: € 2 million

8 Pedro Gallese | Orlando City SC | Market value: € 2.5 M

8 Yoshimar Yotún | CD Cruz Azul | Market value: € 2.5 M

7 Edison Flores | DC United | Market value: € 3.5 M

6 Gianluca Lapadula | Benevento Calcio | Market value: € 4 million

5 Luis Abram | CA Velez Sarsfield | Market value: € 6.8 M

3 Raúl Ruidíaz | Seattle Sounders FC | Market value: € 7 million

3 Pedro Aquino | Club America | Market value: € 7 million

2 André Carrillo | Al-Hilal Saudi FC | Market value: € 8.5 M

1 Renato Tapia | RC Celta de Vigo | Market value: € 20 million

