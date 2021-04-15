Reuters website implements paywall as part of new strategy

Apr 15 (Reuters) – Reuters News unveiled a new subscription website on Thursday as part of a broad initiative to woo business professionals.

In addition to targeting its current global readership, the newly revamped Reuters.com hopes to attract professional audiences willing to pay $ 34.99 a month for a deeper level of coverage and data on key industry sectors, including legal. , sustainable business, health and automobiles.

Reuters.com will remain free for a preview period, but will require users to sign up after five articles. It is not clear when it will begin to be charged.

The news division, owned by Thomson Reuters, is now joining a crowded market of large news organizations that already charge for their content.

Among them, its financial news rival Bloomberg.com charges $ 34.99 a month without discounts, while the Wall Street Journal, which in 1996 was the first to launch a paywall, charges $ 38.99.

In an emailed statement, Josh London, Reuters chief marketing officer and head of Reuters Professional, called the launch “Reuters’s biggest digital transformation in a decade.”

“Professionals need direct access to industry knowledge, data and ideas from expert sources and Reuters is pleased to offer our trusted, unbiased and accurate news coverage through a premium offering,” added London.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and newly appointed Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni have said that the success of the event and digital business is one of their top priorities.

Reuters generates about half of its revenue from its largest client, financial data specialist Refinitiv.

Refinitiv was part of Thomson Reuters until 2018, when private equity firm Blackstone Group LP acquired a majority stake in a transaction that valued the business at about $ 20 billion. It was then sold to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a deal for $ 27 billion in shares that closed this year.

Reuters also licenses text, video, images, data and graphics to media companies that, in many cases, offer the content for free to consumers, as well as to technology companies and corporations. And it generates revenue from advertising on the website, which attracts about 41 million unique visitors per month.

The digital operation is one part of his plan to attract professionals, which also includes live events, newsletters, channels on streaming television services Roku and Plex and on audio through Amazon.com Inc, he said. the company.

Toronto-based Thomson Reuters invested what several former executives estimated at $ 20 million less than a decade ago to rebuild the website. In 2013, the company abandoned the plan because it was “too far from commercial viability or strategic success,” former Reuters CEO Andrew Rashbass told employees in an internal memo.

A Reuters spokeswoman declined to comment on the investment figure.

The new iteration of the digital strategy includes greater investment in areas such as legal news, where it has added journalists and launched new products, such as daily newsletters. It will also offer live broadcasts of Reuters events to subscribers.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)