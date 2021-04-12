Reuters to name Alessandra Galloni as editor-in-chief

Apr 12 (Reuters) – Reuters News is appointing one of its top journalists, Alessandra Galloni, as its next editor-in-chief, the first woman to head the global news agency in its 170 years.

Born in Rome, Galloni, 47, will replace Stephen J. Adler, who is retiring this month after directing the newsroom for the past decade. Under his leadership, Reuters has received hundreds of awards, including seven Pulitzer Prizes, the highest in journalism.

Galloni, who speaks four languages ​​and has extensive experience covering business and political news in Reuters – and earlier in the Wall Street Journal – takes the helm at a time when the news agency is faced with a series of challenges.

Some of them are common to all media, but others are specific to the complexity of the organization: With a staff of some 2,450 journalists around the world, Reuters serves different clients and is also a unit of a service business. much broader information.

Since 2008, Reuters has been part of Thomson Reuters Corp, a corporation with more profitable and higher growth areas than news. Chief Executive Officer Steve Hasker, who joined Thomson Reuters last year, has focused on the aggressive expansion of the corporation’s three largest businesses: providing information, software and services to lawyers, corporations, and the tax and tax professions. accountant.

Hasker’s strategy has helped drive Thomson Reuters shares to all-time highs.

Reuters News accounts for about 10% of Thomson Reuters total revenue, which amounts to $ 5.9 billion.

Unlike many news organizations, Reuters is profitable, but it is also a drag on the parent company’s revenue growth and profit margin, according to analysts, and the executive who runs the news business, Reuters chairman. , Michael Friedenberg, is pushing to increase sales and drive profitability.

Looking ahead, Thomson Reuters’ chief financial officer forecast last month that sales for its “big three” businesses will grow 6% to 7% in 2023, while its news division and printing business “will dilute. organic revenue growth between 1% and 2% “.

Gary Bisbee, an analyst at Bank of America, said he expects Reuters News to “continue to be a drag on the company’s growth,” but added that as other Thomson Reuters divisions grow faster, the burden will decrease over time.

Galloni has told colleagues that one of his critical tasks will be to maintain a good relationship with Refinitiv, as it is Reuters’ largest client, accounting for just over half of the news agency’s $ 628 million in revenue on last year.

This important relationship has been the source of some tension, say senior editors. As part of the contract with Refinitiv, Reuters is required to meet strict performance targets for news coverage received by Refinitiv clients, which Reuters has so far exceeded.

Thomson Reuters, for its part, noted in its latest annual report that the exclusive deal, although lucrative, limits Reuters’s ability to sell to other clients in the growing financial services sector. A Refinitiv spokesperson declined to comment.

Gordon Crovitz, former editor of the Wall Street Journal, said the new editor will have to find new sources of income, however.

“Reuters is in an unusual position because Refinitiv’s commitment frees Reuters News to be more aggressive in creating new news products to serve new markets,” he said.

“I think there is still a lot of ripe fruit for Reuters due to the strength of the brand and the size of the workforce,” he added.

Galloni, who works in London, is known internally as a charismatic presence with a keen interest in business news. He has told his colleagues that his priorities will include boosting Reuters digital and event business.

She comes to the job after being global director for Reuters, supervising journalists in 200 locations around the world.

Early in his career, he worked at the Reuters Italian news service. He graduated from Harvard University and the London School of Economics. She returned to Reuters in 2013 after about 13 years at The Wall Street Journal, where she specialized in business and economic coverage as a reporter and editor in London, Paris and Rome.

(Reporting by Steve Stecklow in London, Kenneth Li, Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)