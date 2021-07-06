Reutemann suffers new complications in his state of health

The health situation of Carlos Reutemann raises concern after in the last hours the world runner-up of F1 In 1981, he suffered new episodes of digestive bleeding while in the intensive care unit of a health center in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina.

Reutemann had been hospitalized on May 5 amid anemia and dehydration but his condition deteriorated due to other factors, such as digestive bleeding and deterioration of his kidney function.

At that time, he remained in hospital for 17 days, most of them in intensive care, a period during which he was transferred by helicopter to the city of Rosario to continue his treatment before being discharged on May 21.

However, nine days later the former Ferrari and Williams driver, among others, had to be admitted again to the hospital in Santa Fe in the common care sector due to dehydration, a consequence of anemia. He has been hospitalized since then, but since June 21 he has been in intensive care and almost two weeks ago they stopped issuing daily reports on his situation.

According to what the Telam news agency of Argentina reports, Reutemann he had “small improvements, but in the last hours the reappearance of bleeding worsened his condition.”

The agency also indicated that from the family environment they reported that the current senator for the province of Santa Fe is “very bad.”

Reutemann he contested 146 Formula 1 Grand Prix between 1972 and 1982, during which he achieved 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

In 1981, racing with Williams, he was on the verge of the world championship when the season ended just one point behind Nelson Piquet, who took the title with the Brabham team.

After his retirement as a pilot, he began a political career in Argentina that saw him be governor of the province of Santa Fe in two terms and since 2003 he has been a National Senator.